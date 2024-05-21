FortressFire Launches Onsite Wildfire Inspection Program to Prepare Homeowners for Optimal Insurability and Protect California Properties from Wildfire Threats

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfire seasons increasingly intensify and threaten homes across California, FortressFire, a pioneering force in wildfire analytics and risk management services, proudly announces the launch of its technology-enabled Onsite Inspection Program. This innovative offering empowers property owners with actionable and detailed recommendations for how best to protect their homes from the ever-looming danger of wildfires and, more importantly, position their property for obtaining the best insurance coverage.

In collaboration with the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.), FortressFire continues its vision to revolutionize the wildfire risk assessment and insurability landscape. The Onsite Inspection Program represents the next step in the company's commitment to addressing the complex challenges posed by escalating wildfire threats in the state.

"At FortressFire, our technology enables us to assess the actual wildfire risk of a given property, using precision fire physics models. We provide homeowners and home buyers with a comprehensive understanding of each property's unique vulnerabilities and the specific mitigations necessary to fortify against wildfire risk," stated Michael Ashker, Chairman of FortressFire. "With the launch of our Onsite Inspection Program, we are offering homeowners a comprehensive report that empowers them to engage in proactive discussions with their current or prospective insurance carriers to obtain the best possible coverage at the best possible price."

FortressFire Inspections offer hope for California homeowners seeking greater access and affordability of wildfire risk mitigation and insurance solutions:

Comprehensive Data: Leveraging advanced ground inspection techniques and building upon aerial assessments, FortressFire provides objective insights into a property's vulnerability points and a clear plan of action to protect each property.

Regulatory Compliance: Evaluating properties against Insurance Institute of Business & Home Safety (IBHS) standards documents mitigation actions crucial for compliance and protection in wildfire events.

Insurance Standards: Assessing and documenting a property's compliance against insurability standards contributes valuable insights from an underwriter's perspective.

The Onsite Inspection Program delivers a suite of detailed post-inspection reports, including the Wildfire Ground Risk Report, Ground Inspection Report, Services Quote, and IBHS Checklist. These reports equip property owners with the tools to protect their homes from ignition and the knowledge to navigate insurance processes with confidence and secure optimal coverage for their homes.

"C.A.R.'s partnership with FortressFire underscores our commitment to empowering California property owners with the resources and knowledge necessary to safeguard their investments and loved ones," remarked C.A.R. President Melanie Barker. "The launch of the Onsite Inspection Program marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to combat the escalating wildfire crisis and protect our communities."

The FortressFire Onsite Inspection builds on the company's Wildfire Disclosure Report, available through FirstAmerican NHD, SnapNHD, MyNHD, PropertyID, and recently added distribution partner, HomeGuard. Simple and transparent, the process of obtaining an Onsite Inspection allows property owners to provide their address, purchase the inspection, schedule the onsite evaluation, and receive comprehensive post-inspection reports within days.

Armed with objective data and insights, property owners are better prepared to navigate the homeowner's insurance process with commercial carriers or secure discounts for FAIR Plan coverage. FortressFire's mission is to support real estate agents and brokers, equipping them to help their clients protect their properties, loved ones, and peace of mind.

About FortressFire

FortressFire brings together a diverse group of scientists, technologists, insurance experts, service operations leaders, and fire management professionals dedicated to protecting homes and businesses from the devastation of wildfire. We understand the complex, chaotic nature of fire and how the inability to precisely model and quantify that threat at the individual property level has disrupted the property insurance market in California and the western U.S. FortressFire was founded on the belief that today's technology can enable practical, effective preparation strategies and mitigation services at scale to protect residential properties, communities, and small commercial enterprises. FortressFire's innovative AMP Platform uses machine learning and predictive modeling to assess wildfire vulnerability risk, recommend mitigation actions, and provide ongoing monitoring and protection services. Visit fortressfire.com to learn more. Visit https://fortressfire.com/inspection/ to order an Onsite Inspection.

About the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 118 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 180,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE FortressFire