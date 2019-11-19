FortressIQ, ServiceMob and Xtract Win ISG Startup Challenges

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A business that leverages virtual process analysis to accelerate digital transformation through imitation learning is one of three startups to win ISG Startup Challenges at events hosted this fall by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

FortressIQ, the San Francisco-based startup that uses AI-based computer vision to "learn" business tasks as they occur in real time, won the ISG Startup Challenge at the inaugural ISG Agile Enterprise Summit October 28 in Boston. Beth Bourg, FortressIQ's marketing director, delivered the winning pitch to an independent panel of judges, and was chosen the winner in a live audience poll.

"The first-ever ISG Agile Enterprise Summit explored the benefits of becoming an agile organization and building a culture of continuous improvement," said Karen Healy, partner and global leader, ISG Events. "We were thrilled to hear compelling pitches on emerging solutions that increase efficiency and agility in new and exciting ways. The audience choice, FortressIQ, offers an innovative, automated solution to discover and document processes that are ripe for automation, saving both time and money."

At the ISG Digital Business Summit, September 23–24, in Clearwater, Fla., ServiceMob, Inc., a customer service enterprise technology company that aims to fix the inefficiencies in how consumers access and interact with customer service, bested two other startups to win the ISG Startup Challenge after a successful pitch from Anuj Bhalla, founder and CEO.

On September 11, Michael Flanagan, CEO and founder of Xtract, emerged victorious in the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG Automation Summit in London. Xtract is a claims tool for the auto insurance industry that aggregates and visualizes crash data and delivers actionable insights to claim handlers so they can make swift liability decisions, deflect fraud and triage vehicle damage.

Said Healy, "ISG is delighted to showcase the creative business solutions of tech startups both to encourage continuous innovation and to demonstrate our commitment to helping clients identify new ways to achieve operational excellence and faster growth."

For more information about the ISG Startup Challenge, visit the ISG Events website.

