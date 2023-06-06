Fortum continues operation and maintenance partnership with Caverion at hydropower plants in Finland

News provided by

Caverion

06 Jun, 2023, 02:15 ET

HELSINKI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortum will continue its operation and maintenance partnership with Caverion at 13 hydropower plants in Finland.

Caverion is responsible for the local operation and maintenance of Fortum's hydropower plants in the Oulujoki, Emäjoki and Vuoksi regions in Finland. In addition, Caverion participates in planning, implementation and commissioning assignments related to renewal and maintenance projects at the plants.

"Our goal is to deliver our customers clean energy and, at the same time, support the functioning of our society's entire energy system with adjustable hydropower. I am happy that we can continue our collaboration with Caverion to promote these common goals. We also want to challenge ourselves and our partners further to develop the usability, flexibility and in particular safety of maintenance operations," says Markku Nivalainen, Area Manager for Hydro Asset Operations in Finland at Fortum.

"Long-term and good partnership is a great foundation for developing operations. Together with Fortum, we have completed many actions to improve safety, processes and operations at the plants. For preventive maintenance we offer solutions utilising AI and digitalisation. This helps the plants to operate in the best way possible," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry.

Caverion has been responsible for the operation and maintenance of 13 of Fortum's hydropower plants since 2013.

Background

Fortum's hydropower plants in Oulujoki and Vuoksi play an important role in the production of renewable and domestic electricity in Finland. Electricity production and consumption must be in balance at all times. Hydropower is Finland's largest balancing power, accounting for about 70 per cent of daily balancing needs in electricity production. As reserve capacity, hydropower balances other forms of energy production that are weather dependent and ensures the operation of Finnish electricity system in all circumstances.

For more information, please contact:
Elina Engman,
Head of Caverion Industry division,
[email protected],
tel. +358 50 351 4673

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

Also from this source

Crayfish BidCo Oy supplements the tender offer document dated 7 March 2023 regarding its voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in Caverion Corporation

Changes in Caverion's Group Management Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.