Fortuna Advisors' 2021 Value Leadership Report Highlights How Companies Can Achieve Sustained Top-Quartile Value Creation

The study evaluated the total shareholder return (TSR) performance, including dividends and share price appreciation, of the non-financial members of the Russell 1000 over the last five years.

The report also unpacks how recent trends in stakeholder value and corporate purpose have changed the nature of value creation. Prior to the digital era, value was largely created from tangible assets—factories, assembly equipment, vehicles, etc.—requiring large investments. Increasingly, investment has shifted to creating intangible assets like patents, customer relationships, brands and organizational capabilities.

The study goes on to summarize key differences in how varying industries achieved value creation, and provides a "deep dive" into the top-performing semiconductor industry. The authors also discuss the performance of, and investor expectations around, Tesla Motors; and tell the turnaround story of FMC corporation.

