Fortuna Finance and Celebrity Home Loans Announce Partnership

New Partnership Affords Consumers Bridge Loans in connection to Home Sale Assurance Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Home Loans has partnered with Fortuna to offer exclusive bridge financing to consumers transitioning from one home to another. The bridge loan allows consumers to extract equity from their departing residence before they close on that sale to use the funds to purchase their new primary residence. Both the bridge loan and the new purchase loan will be originated by the same Celebrity loan originator, ensuring a seamless and timely transaction. Homeowners can now buy their next home before they sell their current home with the peace of mind knowing they have Celebrity in their corner.

Celebrity's Chairman and CEO, David Robnett, commented "In partnering with Fortuna, Celebrity is creating new ways to make it easier for homeowners to transition from one home to another while adding real value to our realtor partners. We are thrilled to provide this peace of mind and change the way folks are thinking about real estate finance."

Fortuna's President, Eric Meadow stated, "Celebrity's partnership means homeowners can now not only qualify for that new home but are empowered to move forward without the stress of self-funding their bridge loan needs. We've found homeowners value the opportunity to tap their equity to fund their portion of the new home loan purchase and equally desire an efficient way to do it. Early indicators are this is a real game changer!"

About Fortuna Finance

Fortuna Finance is a provider of products and services designed to streamline the home sales process for real estate agents, lenders, and consumers. The (HSA) program helps sellers qualify for a new home loan before they close on their current home. Home sellers have the option to sell to Fortuna for up to 90 days after they buy their new home. In the meantime, agents receive more time to sell the current home at the highest price. For more information, visit www.fortunafinance.com.

About Celebrity Home Loans

Celebrity is a nationwide independent mortgage banker funding billions in residential home loans in 49 states and US territories. Celebrity provides a full suite of residential loan programs along with proprietary innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.celebrityhomeloans.com.

SOURCE Fortuna Finance