Fortuna Fix Presenting at Unite to Cure: The Fourth International Vatican Conference -- How Science, Technology and 21st Century Medicine Will Impact Culture and Society

LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortuna Fix Ltd ("Fortuna"), is a private regenerative medicine company aiming to be the first to bring to the clinic the patients' own (autologous) directly reprogrammed neural precursor cells ("drNPCs") to replace lost neuronal tissue in neurodegeneration and neurotrauma.

On Friday, April 27, 2018, Jan-Eric Ahlfors, CEO and CSO of Fortuna, will be presenting at the Fourth International Vatican Conference "Unite to Cure". Fortuna's directly reprogrammed cell technology platform will feature in a session entitled "The Pharmacy of the Future – Stem Cells and Cardiovascular, Pulmonary and Neurodegenerative Diseases".

"We are thrilled to bring together the world's best scientists, doctors, ethicists and leaders of faith, business, government and philanthropy to this extraordinary global event at The Vatican," said Dr. Robin Smith, President of the Cura Foundation. "It's a Davos for health care, and over the course of the three days we will rally the world around a very simple idea – that tomorrow's cures are just around the corner, and by uniting together and understanding the challenges that lie ahead, we can speed up the delivery of cures and foster great hope for patients all over the world suffering from deadly diseases and debilitating medical conditions."

"Fortuna's mission is to "Cure CNS diseases with next-generation ethical regenerative medicine solutions" and we are honored to be part of this extraordinary event with a goal synergistic to our efforts", said Jan-Eric Ahlfors, CEO and CSO of Fortuna.

Fortuna Fix is a private regenerative medicine company with a patented direct cell reprogramming technology platform (drNPC) and a proprietary bio-scaffolding technology (RMx™), for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and neurotrauma. Fortuna's lead programs include Spinal Cord Injury and Parkinson's Disease with on-going development efforts in Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, Hearing Loss and ALS. Fortuna has also developed a proprietary, large-scale and fully automated GMP manufacturing system for the production of autologous drNPCs. For more information, please visit http://fortunafix.com.

The Cura Foundation leads a major global health movement, with the passionate purpose to improve human health. Cura unites public and private sectors, partnering with doctors, patients, business leaders, philanthropists and thought leaders to collaborate and create breakthroughs around the world. The foundation drives change by raising awareness of scientific advancements in genomics, emerging technologies, and big data to usher in the future of medicine. Cura helps people live longer, better lives free from suffering. The Cura Foundation is a nonsectarian, nonpartisan, public and tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, please visit https://thecurafoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Fortuna Fix

Dr. Masha Legris Stromme

Email: m.legris@fortunafix.com

The Cura Foundation

Todd Aydelotte

Phone: +1-646-428-0644

Email: cura@allisonpr.com

