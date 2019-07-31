Fortuna Imatek Co., Ltd. launched its high-end UV curable inkjet ink for industrial application for its 19th anniversary

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortuna Imatek Co., Ltd. recently launched a new high-end UV curable inkjet ink in celebration of its 19th anniversary. The UV curable ink can be used for Konica Minolta 512i/1024i printheads. Its pigment particle diameter is less than 1 micron, does not contain volatile organic solvents, and has ultra-low viscosity. It has no irritating smell and protects from blockage or leakage. The UV ink sprays and dries at once and is suitable to print on metal, glass, ceramics, PC, PVC, ABS and other materials. The cured ink layer is durable, adhesive, scrub resistant, solvent resistant and highly glossy.

The UV ink also comes in C, M, Y, K, LC, LM, white and glossy colors and provides sun resistance to about 7-8 grade. The UV ink can be used with white ink so that manufacturers can print out relief effects. Moreover, the UV ink does not require coating treatment.

Mr. Liu Jinde, the president of Fortuna Imatek Co., Ltd., said: "We will continuously devote resources to the company's R&D and stick to 'Innovation', 'Confidence' and 'Best Work' as our goals. We believe that our highly skilled staff, equipped with state-of-the-art high-precision analytical instruments and manufacturing equipment plays the key role to meet and exceed our partners' and customers' needs."

The ink developer, Fortuna Imatek Co., Ltd., is located in Beijing, China. It was established in 2001. It is a dynamic, innovative and entrepreneurial company. As a professional manufacturer and exporter of inkjet inks, it researches, develops and manufactures a range of inkjet inks, including aqueous dye/pigment inkjet inks, solvent/eco-solvent inkjet inks, textile printing inkjet inks, web press inkjet inks, medical application inkjet inks and UV curable inkjet Inks.

In 2014, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gu'an Plant, was put into operation. It now has a staff of 300 and can produce 3,000 tons of ink per year. Fortuna Imatek Co., Ltd. has achieved the ISO9001 Qualified System Certification in 2003, as well as SGS and PONY certificates.

Fortuna Imatek Co.,Ltd. is working to establish a broader global sales network.

For more information, please visit https://imatek.en.alibaba.com.

Fortuna Imatek Co.,Ltd.

Address: 1st Floor, No.3 Building, No.1 Park, Shangdi 4th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, China

Contact: Thomas Zhou

MP:+86-13482092185

TEL: +86-10-62969951

FAX:+86-10-62969952

Email: overseas@imatek.com.cn

SOURCE Fortuna Imatek