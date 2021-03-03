Fortune 100 Executive joins Headspring as COO

Hauck looks forward to growing his relationship with the firm: "I've been associated with Headspring for 10 years, both as a customer and member of the Headspring Advisory Board. It's a privilege to join such a talent-rich software organization."

A two-time winner of CIO Magazine's Enterprise Value Award, Hauck is recognized for driving business innovation through vision and technology. Prior to joining Headspring, he led product development at Haemonetics and Pamplona Communications and served as VP of Worldwide Technology at Pfizer, where he led development of electronic submissions and paperless clinical trials. He was also CIO & SVP Technology at Dun & Bradstreet.

As Headspring's COO, Hauck will lead the Sales and People functions while developing new offerings and innovation in the Healthcare space. Bringing his executive expertise to Headspring's consulting organization will support their expansion into new markets and bring their purpose and values to the next level.

"Walt is one of those rare technology leaders that really focuses on knowing the customer's business," commented Dr. Ed Harrigan, retired SVP of Regulatory at Pfizer and Board Member for several biotechs remarked. "He sees opportunities to make a difference, then builds the teams to make them real."

Headspring Advisory Board member and retired Texas Instruments Senior Fellow, Duy-Loan Le, also commented: "As a board member, Walt has always been a strong advocate for the customer and for the culture at Headspring. He's helped shape the growth strategy for the business, and we're all excited to have him onboard to deliver it."

"We're on a path to growth," says Wells, "and as a purpose-driven company, that means expanding our impact and the value we bring to clients, our employees, and the communities that we support. I'm excited that Walt's proven executive leadership will help us execute on our ambitious plans."

