FORTUNE 100 EXECUTIVE LAUNCHES AT THE BRINK, A PODCAST ABOUT MOMENTS THAT CHANGE EVERYTHING

At the Brink is a new podcast featuring intimate, unfiltered conversations with people who have faced defining moments. Post this

Visit the At the Brink YouTube Channel to listen now.

The show debuts with a guest roster designed to challenge the cultural performance of composure or the expectation of a highlight reel. Confirmed Season One guests include:

Hilary Simon, the central voice in Vanity Fair's investigation into Miss Hall's School and an advocate for Massachusetts H.4538, a bill that would criminalize educator sexual misconduct with students regardless of age of consent.





Rick Kuehner, the Arizona father featured in The New York Times Magazine whose son was attacked by the Gilbert Goons. His advocacy helped pass Preston's Law in May 2025, creating a new state felony for "swarming" violence.





Ashlie Molstad, the body-positivity creator featured in People magazine for her viral campaign challenging fitness industry standards. She walked away from a seven-figure health business at the height of her platform.

"When I lost Luca, the people who loved me most did not know what to say," said Brinker. "What helped me was finding people I had never met who had lived through something similar and were willing to talk about it honestly. There are millions of people who need that same connection. A real conversation. A story that feels true. Someone who has been at the brink and come back to talk about it."

At the Brink launches at a moment when American women are leaving the workforce at record rates, with caregiving driving more than 1.9 million women aged 55 and older out of their jobs in 2023 alone. Brinker's transition from public company officer to media founder reflects a wider cultural shift: women in leadership are increasingly building platforms that prioritize human connection over corporate scale.

"At the Brink is not a grief podcast and it is not a business podcast. It sits in the middle where we all live," Brinker said. "It is a podcast about founders, survivors, leaders and reinventers. The people who reached the brink and chose to talk about what actually happened. The show exists because those stories deserve a stage."

ABOUT ERICA BRINKER

Erica Brinker is the founder and host of At the Brink. She spent more than two decades as a C-suite executive and public company officer across renewable energy, aerospace, fashion and technology. Her leadership roles have included Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer positions at:

Array Technologies, a $2 billion renewable energy firm, where she served as a public officer





Chaberton Energy, ranked top 100 of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in both 2024 and 2025





Honeywell, leading global brand marketing for the $40 billion company





Marketing leadership at Ralph Lauren and Tiffany & Co.

Brinker received her MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management, her BA from Pennsylvania State University and holds a certificate in Sustainable Business Practices from Harvard Business School. She is a Nasdaq-recognized Leader in Sustainability and a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree as a member of management. She is the mother of five and resides in Phoenix, Arizona with her husband.

The loss of her son Luca reshaped her understanding of grief, resilience and what it means to truly listen to others' experiences. That is the foundation of At the Brink.

ABOUT AT THE BRINK

At the Brink is a premium video interview podcast about the inflection points that define a life and career. Episodes feature candid conversations with leaders, founders, executives, athletes, advocates and public figures willing to speak honestly about transformation, loss and reinvention. New episodes release every Wednesday. The show is produced by At the Brink Media

MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Glassman, President and Executive Producer, At the Brink Media, [email protected], atthebrinkmedia.com

Erica Brinker is available for interviews upon request. High-resolution photography, episode previews and guest bios are available in the press kit.

LINKS

At the Brink Media

Website: atthebrinkmedia.com

YouTube: youtube.com/@atthebrinkmedia

Instagram: instagram.com/atthebrinkmedia

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/at-the-brink-media/

Erica Brinker

Instagram: instagram.com/official.erica.brinker

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ericabrinker

Facebook: facebook.com/official.erica.brinker

SOURCE At the Brink Media