Fortune 1000 CISOs Convene at Trust 2019 to Discuss Next-Generation Email Security

Keynote speaker, Kevin Poulsen, shared at the standing-room-only event how cyber crimes are only getting bigger because a lot of people globally are making a lot of money doing it. He emphasized that Russia continues to be a dominant source of nation-state attacks due to its strict anti-extradition posture. He added that law enforcement circumvents these laws by tracking the movement of hackers when they leave Russia, for vacation, for example, to countries that do extradite.

Jim Routh, head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual and Agari Advisory Board member, emphasized the need for a risk-driven security program to embrace the design of security controls based on how threat actor tactics evolve. He noted that this results in innovative controls that may not be documented in a standard risk framework (the way DMARC is in NIST 800-177) but these unconventional controls reduce the probability of successful phishing emails for an enterprise while adding trust back into the email ecosystem.

General conversation throughout the event emphasized known cases of individual employees being held personally responsible, up to termination, for clicking on emails that contain a phishing attack.

"Trust 2019 proved to be an enlightening and inspiring experience for all," said Agari CEO Patrick Peterson. "Speaking for the entire team at Agari, we are honored to help cultivate an ecosystem where senior InfoSec leaders can discuss real-world strategies to stay in front of the bad guys while also operating more efficiently. This group never disappoints."

Debuting at Trust 2019 were the Agari Trust Awards, recognizing bold and innovative approaches in next-generation email security across five categories:

Best Implementation of Agari Brand Protection™: eBay

Best Implementation of Agari Advanced Threat Protection™: Honeywell

Best Implementation of Agari Incident Response™: Vecellio Group

Best Implementation of Agari Secure Email Cloud™: Baxter

Agari CISO Partner of the Year (Tie): Jim Routh, MassMutual

Irwan Tjan, Nordstrom

Peterson commented, "Congratulations once again to all Agari Trust Award nominees, finalists, and winners who represent recognizable, industry-leading companies. These are the visionaries, the companies that are pioneering new and novel ways to protect their companies and customers by getting out in front of really bad actors."

