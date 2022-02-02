Fortune 500 Companies Can Achieve UN's Sustainability Goals by Moving Beyond "Baby Steps"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Sustainability: Does It Make A Difference?, the #1 New Release in Green Business on Amazon, examines why seemingly ambitious company goals haven't led to meaningful global progress. "Companies the size of nations are announcing sustainability goals, but greenhouse gases are still increasing, child labor is unabated, biodiversity is disappearing, racial and gender equity remains an uphill battle," said the book's author, David Sarokin. "It's a matter of too little, but hopefully not too late."

Corporate Sustainability: Does It Make A Difference?

Giant firms like Walmart, Amazon, Coca Cola, Freeport McMoran, Archer Daniels Midland, Bayer, Vale and others have thus far done little to advance sustainability, but these global-scale companies can achieve the United Nations sustainability goals if they ramp up their corporate responsibility programs beyond current modest measures.

"Companies have been talking up sustainability for 30 years, ever since the 1992 Earth Summit," Sarokin said, "but it's only recently they have begun moving beyond baby steps."

The world's 500 largest corporations account for a huge fraction of the global economy, but their limited sustainability vision means the world continues to fall further behind in meeting the United Nation's 17 sustainability goals.

Coca Cola and Ferrero (makers of Nutella) still rely on child labor in their ingredient supply chains even while seriously studying the issue

and (makers of Nutella) still rely on child labor in their ingredient supply chains even while seriously studying the issue ExxonMobil won't target Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions even as rival Shell aims for net zero

won't target Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions even as rival aims for net zero HSBC Bank strives to increase the proportion of Black executives from a mere 0.7% to a slightly less mere 1.3%

strives to increase the proportion of Black executives from a mere 0.7% to a slightly less mere 1.3% Freeport McMoran exempts its Indonesian copper mine (the world's largest) from their CO2 reduction goals

exempts its Indonesian copper mine (the world's largest) from their CO2 reduction goals Amazon sells clothes from factories blacklisted by other retailers

Corporate Sustainability examines the social responsibility programs of major companies, focusing on a key question: will corporate efforts be enough to move the needle forward in the coming decades. "These companies are large enough to have historically done great damage to the planet. It's past time to reverse course, so their enormous influence can make rapid, substantial improvements," Sarokin said.

The book concludes with the necessity of "reinventing capitalism" to create compelling incentives for advancing corporate sustainability, and provides concrete examples of what improved company goals and actions would look like.

The e-book is available at Amazon for a remarkably low introductory price: only $3. "I want to make it as widely available as possible without creating financial barriers," said Sarokin. The e-book is viewable on phones, laptops as well as e-readers like Kindle.

https://mybook.to/CorpSustainability

About the author

David Sarokin is an environmental scientist, right-to-know specialist, and author with decades of experience working in Congress, EPA, state governments, international organizations and NGOs. Contact him via email, text, Linkedin or phone for a review copy of the book or for any additional information:

[email protected] 202-607-4160

SOURCE David Sarokin