Fortune 500 companies struggling to deliver tangible benefits from AI

Analysis of corporate statutory reports exposes five myths that claim companies with fewer workers grow revenue effectively

AI contributes to less than 10% of corporate restructures despite $50 billion in severance costs





94% report AI as a business risk and only 27% are actively applying it in business operations

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis from Orgvue, the organizational design and planning software platform, has exposed five myths that AI is replacing workers to grow revenue more effectively.

Orgvue's analysis of Fortune 500 annual 10-K reports found that human capital investments remain the most reliable and most sustainable path to growth despite claims that companies are "doing more with less". The data shows that companies continued to increase headcount incrementally last year and those that did see revenue grow with reduced headcount were unable to sustain this for more than one year.

Myth 1: Companies are reducing their workforce

Fortune 500 added more than 36,000 employees. But despite the net change, workforces were far from stable. 52% of companies reported organizational restructures that cost a staggering $49.4 billion in severance.

Myth 2: Corporate restructures are down to AI

The data indicates that AI is not the primary driver of corporate job cuts. Of those companies that reported restructures, AI or automation was referenced in less than 10% of filings. Instead, most corporate transformations (73%) were linked to traditional operational changes, such as cost reduction and organizational simplification.

Myth 3: Companies are increasing revenue with reduced headcount

Companies that expanded their workforce to deliver revenue growth (40%) outperformed those that increased revenue with reduced headcount (23%). Those that invested in human-fueled growth delivered double the revenue increase compared to their competitors that "did more with less" (12.2% year-on-year growth compared to 6.8%).

Even when organizations manage to do more with less, the data shows this is unsustainable: only 7% were able to deliver back-to-back revenue increases, while continuing to cut headcount. And just 2% pulled this off over three years.

Myth 4: AI risks outweigh reward in company reports

AI features prominently in 10-K statutory reports, with the number of references to it surging to more than 9,500 (up 48% year-on-year).

94% of Fortune 500 companies reported AI as a business risk, each citing many different risk factors. By contrast, 42% referenced AI as a source of revenue and only 27% stated they had applied AI in specific internal operations.

Myth 5: Technology companies are leading AI workforce reductions

Most technology companies (59%) reported headcount increases last year, more than any other industry across the Fortune 500. They also recorded the highest net rate of workforce growth, adding 105,000 employees.

Steve Kelly, Vice President, User Growth & Community at Orgvue, said:

"Our analysis shows there's massive workforce change across America's largest companies and corporate restructures have increased in cost and scope over the last four years. AI is associated with many workforce reductions, but submissions in statutory 10-K reports expose that narrative.

"The companies that are getting ahead recognize that the generational benefits of AI require operational discipline. They're taking practical action to understand how work gets done today and to anticipate the impact of change. They're redesigning processes and reshaping roles, reskilling and redeploying workers to deliver transformational change without relying on redundancies."

About Orgvue

Orgvue is the world's best software platform for workforce transformation. We bring clarity and confidence to workforce design by connecting strategy to structure and the work people do. We unify data from any source to provide actionable insights that enable faster, more informed decisions.

The largest and best-known enterprises and consulting firms use Orgvue to model current and future states of their organization and ensure the right people are doing the right work at the right cost. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and Australia.

www.orgvue.com

Methodology

The research is based on an analysis of 10-K annual reports filed by 475 companies included in Fortune's June 2026 list. The base excludes companies that do not file 10-K reports, including private companies and mutuals. Orgvue used a consistent set of companies to enable comparisons over time and excluded companies merging with other Fortune 500 companies in the last year to avoid overstating headcount change.

SOURCE Orgvue