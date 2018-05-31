Fortune 500 corporate campus, including data center, set for foreclosure auction

The administration building at 3499 Blazer Parkway has over 259,000 square feet and uses a modular partition wall system that allows a wide variety of layouts. "This incredibly flexible design feature makes the building suitable for use as a corporate headquarters, multi-tenant office building, school, or medical offices," said Tranzon's Ed Durnil.

The second building, at 3475 Blazer Parkway, has more than 117,000 square feet and was designed as a Tier III data and technology center, for which it was used as recently as early 2018. The two buildings are connected by underground pedestrian and utility tunnels that permit staff mobility regardless of weather. The buildings will be offered separately and as an entirety.

"As a whole, the campus has exceptional landscaping, walkways and even a couple of ponds. Because the two buildings formerly had a single occupant, the shared amenities and utilities lend themselves naturally to a single owner. But It would certainly be feasible to have separate owners for the two buildings, and bidders will have that option," said Durnil.

The auction will take place on Tuesday June 26, in the atrium of the administration building. Bidders must be pre-qualified and adhere to the terms of sale administered by the Fayette County master commissioner's office.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.tranzon.com or call 866.243.8243.

Tranzon Asset Advisors, headquartered in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is a partner company of Tranzon, LLC, selling valuable real estate assets throughout the United States and overseas with more than 27 offices nationwide. Tranzon Asset Advisors personnel hold to exacting standards of practice and are longstanding members of the National and numerous state auctioneer and commercial brokerage associations.

