Fortune 500 Diversity Report from Talenya Provides New Insight on Corporate Diversity in Q1 of 2021

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talenya, the world's most advanced, AI-powered talent sourcing and diversity solution, today announced the release of a first-of-its-kind report on diversity at Fortune 500 companies. The Fortune 500 Diversity Report provides a snapshot of leading company diversity metrics for Q1 2021. Using proprietary Diversity AI™ algorithms, Talenya's data scientists analyzed a massive dataset containing millions of candidate profiles of Fortune 500 employees, aggregated from multiple public sources.

This groundbreaking report leverages innovative AI and machine learning technology for in-depth analysis of diversity metrics in the context of employee tenure, churn risk, internal mobility and participation in management roles. It also uniquely drills down to the industry level, breaking out diversity data across industries. The report then details the highest and the lowest performing industries and companies among the Fortune 500 based on key diversity related KPIs.

Significant findings in the Fortune 500 Diversity Report include:

Women only make up 35% of employees of Fortune 500 companies, and only 23%-28% of employees among the least performing industries

While Black employees make up 10% of Fortune 500 employees, they still make up only 5%-8% of employees among the least performing industries

The industries with the highest inclusion of Black employees are Logistics & Supply Chain, Retail and Airline/Aviation

The industries with the highest inclusion of female employees are Healthcare, Human Resources and Retail

Women showed overall greater rates of internal mobility within the same company than men

White employees have overrepresentation in managerial roles compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Asian employees, in particular, are underrepresented in managerial roles.

"Customers, business partners and employees demand action and transparency on diversity, and company leaders have made commitments to increase representation and ensure equal opportunity," said Talenya CEO and Co-founder Gal Almog. "We've built a platform that harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to give companies a data-driven, proactive way to source and retain diverse talent so they can make good on their commitments and create a more equitable workplace, which benefits everyone."

This year Fortune released its first-ever ranking of the most progressive Fortune 500 participants in diversity and inclusion, but the results were based on 2019-2020 data from only 265 companies. Talenya's comprehensive report analyzes KPIs from Q1 2021 for every Fortune 500 company, providing an unprecedented opportunity for companies to benchmark their own performance against up-to-date peer data.

Talenya also applies proprietary technology to build reports upon request for individual companies that want to view their current diversity metrics more in depth and see how they stack up against select competitors. Companies can leverage Talenya's data and analysis to design more effective diversity and inclusion programs and combat employee churn proactively.

