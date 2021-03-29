Fortune 500 Leaders Establish the Celonis Business Execution CEO Council

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Celonis announced the formation of the Business Execution CEO Council. The founding council members represent current and former CEOs, founders, and board directors who have rewritten the rules of business execution and operations within their industries. Founding council members include:

Mitchell Rales, Co-Founder, Director, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Danaher Corporation. He was one of the principal architects of the renowned Danaher Business System, which is today regarded as a world class operating system that can be used in every facet of a business.

Keith Block , former co-CEO and board member at Salesforce. During his tenure, he helped quadruple Salesforce's revenue to more than $17 billion and build the breakthrough cloud software category and software-as-a-service business model.

Michael Dell , Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. Known and admired for his astute business vision and bold moves, he now leads one of the world's largest IT companies serving global customers as they build their digital future.

William Fehrman , President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. He is distinguished for helping to acquire, run and grow energy businesses that fit into Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of energy assets.

Feroz Dewan , CEO of Arena Holdings. He has compounded capital in excess of 40% annually over the past 10 years by investing in exceptional companies at the forefront of technology-enabled innovation.

Stefan F. Heidenreich , former CEO of Beiersdorf. He more than doubled the value of Beiersdorf through best-in-class brand building and marketing expertise, and established Nivea as one of the world`s largest skin care brands.

Celonis formed the Business Execution CEO Council to set the standard of excellence for applying intelligence and data to business operations. The Council was inspired by members' personal experiences leveraging Celonis to rapidly unlock millions of dollars in trapped business value.

The council charter is to help Celonis customers drive breakthroughs in their respective industries, to understand the business value of intelligent execution systems, and to convene an annual CEO meeting attended by business luminaries.

"We're honored that these legendary industry leaders are joining our mission to rewrite the rules of business execution," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "These business masters have driven some of the biggest industry transformations in our lifetime -- from empowering the desktop computing revolution, to creating the software as a service model, to revolutionizing the global science and technology industries."

Mitchell Rales of Danaher Corporation said: "Execution is one of the Achilles heels of business transformation. CEOs cannot run digital-first companies by using 20th century analog systems and practices. We must apply as much innovation, intelligence and data science to business execution as we apply to the products and services we deliver to our customers."

William Fehrman said: "At Berkshire Hathaway Energy, we deliver affordable, safe and reliable service each day to millions of customers around the world and consistently rank high among energy companies in customer satisfaction. One of our most important priorities is to transform our core operations to run on data and intelligence. In essence, Celonis provides us just that. An execution platform that allows us to not just understand how our core processes really operate, but to run them more effectively. Celonis is a key piece of our digital transformation strategy."

Keith Block said: "CEOs everywhere know that execution is everything. So why are modern enterprises still trying to run their businesses on top of legacy technology stacks and processes using outdated tools and systems? This very question is driving a shift to replatform all business execution, processes and models from aging analog systems to intelligent execution systems run on top of platforms like Celonis."

Celonis is at the forefront of helping companies digitize their business with intelligent execution. Celonis' combined leadership in process mining and Execution Management Systems (EMS) enable companies to shift away from running their operations on aging analog platforms. The Celonis EMS is an intelligent execution system that runs on top of the world's largest transactional systems including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. By applying process intelligence to real-time data from those systems, it can identify and unlock execution capacity across a business to improve performance.

CEO Council Meeting Hosted by William Thorndike, author of "The Outsiders"

William Thorndike, author of the bestselling book "The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success," will moderate the discussion for the business council's first meeting. The founding council members will be joined by Fortune 500 CEOs to discuss new strategies for executing in today's business climate, the shift from analog to intelligent execution systems, and what is required to achieve the last mile in digital transformation.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Danaher Corporation, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

