Fortune 500 Sales Exec Michael Young Joins Ty J. Young Wealth Management as Vice President of Business Development

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management , a leading financial services firm, has announced that Michael Young has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development. Previously serving as a top-ranked sales executive for a Fortune 500 company, Young will lead the firm's business development as well as acquisitions.

"It's an honor and proud moment to have Michael joining our firm," said CEO Ty Young. "His global sales leadership experience will play an integral role in our continued expansion."

Ty J. Young Wealth Management continues to expand rapidly nationwide with the acquisition of more than 40 companies in the past seven years.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management, established in 1998, is a leading independent wealth management firm committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions. With over $1 billion in assets under management and serving more than 7,000 clients across the nation, the firm is renowned for its expertise in investment management, retirement planning, and insurance. Ty Young and the firm's strategists are frequently sought after for their insights, appearing in prominent media outlets such as CNBC, Forbes, and Fox Business. Discover how Ty J. Young Wealth Management can help you achieve your financial goals at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/.

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management