FORTUNE Adds Ansys to 2020 Future 50 List

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

/ Key Highlights

Ansys named to FORTUNE's 2020 Future 50

Ansys was named to FORTUNE's 2020 Future 50 list of companies with the strongest long-term growth potential

FORTUNE and Boston Consulting Group analyzed dozens of factors to determine which publicly traded companies made the list

FORTUNE named Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) to its fourth annual Future 50 list, recognizing companies best positioned for long-term growth based on a robust methodology jointly developed by FORTUNE and management consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

To select the 2020 Future 50, FORTUNE and BCG evaluated more than 1,000 publicly traded companies on market potential and ability to deliver against market potential. Ansys' clear strategy, commitment to sustainability, investment in research and development, strong leadership and company structure played a significant role in its selection.

"When engineers, designers, and researchers at some of the top industrial companies seek to innovate, they turn to Ansys. The software company, with a recent market value of $27 billion, helps users create digital simulations of their soon-to-be products. Ansys is a dominant player in the space, owning 40% of market share and generating $1.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The stock has doubled over the past three years," the FORTUNE article reported.

"Ansys' inclusion on FORTUNE's Future 50 list is further evidence of the growing value of simulation," said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO at Ansys. "World-class companies and startups around the world trust our solutions to innovate and build better products while driving top-line growth and bottom-line savings. We have spent the past 50 years singularly committed to establishing that trust and being the simulation market leader, and simulation has a bright future."

Click here to view the complete 2020 FORTUNE Future 50 list or here to discover how Ansys' engineering simulation drives innovation.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC

724.820.3700

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

