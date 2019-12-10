FORTUNE and DesignSingapore Council Announce Global Business and Design Leaders to Participate in Brainstorm Design 2020, March 25-26

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE and DesignSingapore Council announced more than 20 global business and design leaders who will appear at Brainstorm Design 2020 in Singapore, March 25-26. Brainstorm Design is supported by Host City, Singapore; Host Partner, DesignSingapore Council; Supporting Partner, Singapore Economic Development Board; Partner Herman Miller, IBM, and Salesforce; and Knowledge Partner, McKinsey & Company. Participants will share insights and strategies for design innovation at the conference.

The theme for Brainstorm Design 2020 is "Designing Our Destiny," which proposes that design determines how companies and communities will forge their paths forward. The diverse program will highlight topics including: how design is tackling the challenges of climate change, material waste, and health care access; design's role in shaping humane technology and ethical privacy practices; and how to build and lead organizations that foster long-term design-led innovation. Host City Singapore, one of the world's great hubs of commerce, culture and innovation, is an ideal setting for these discussions.

Brainstorm Design gathers FORTUNE 500 executives and the world's preeminent designers to explore the crucial question of how to achieve business results through design. These experts share their insights, along with cutting-edge design work that is transforming their industries. First held in 2018, Brainstorm Design has become a leading international forum at the intersection of design, business and technology.

Brainstorm Design Chair Clay Chandler explained, "Brainstorm Design, now in its third year, has evolved into a unique forum convening stars from the worlds of classical, commercial, and computational design, and enabling them to exchange ideas with leaders of the world's most powerful corporations and most dynamic startups. This year we'll ponder design's growing power, explore strategies for encouraging user-focused design within companies and organizations, and review the latest methodologies for assessing design's corporate and social impact. We'll also consider the role of designers in helping business leaders cope with complex digital technologies and debate designers' ethical responsibilities to safeguard individual liberties, protect the environment, and promote diversity."

Of the conference, DesignSingapore Council Executive Director Mark Wee said, "We're looking forward to hosting another edition of Brainstorm Design, where we'll engage and be inspired by global design leaders using design to transform the very future of business or entire new systems in efforts to tackle the world's most complex problems. We see global companies setting up their design innovation activities here in Singapore for product innovation and understanding into the Asian market, or to design and prototype entire new systems in our city-lab environment. As the gateway to Asia and leader in innovation in the region, we are thus proud to be part of this global conversation on how design can shape a more humane and sustainable destiny for us all."

The current confirmed speakers list for Brainstorm Design 2020 includes:

Cameron Adams , Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Canva

, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Canva YooJung Ann , Head of Design, Waymo

, Head of Design, Waymo John Cary , President and CEO, Eames Institute

, President and CEO, Eames Institute Hillel Cooperman , Senior VP of User Experience Design, Oracle

, Senior VP of User Experience Design, Oracle Chris Down , Chief Design Officer, Mattel

, Chief Design Officer, Mattel Maria Giudice , Design Leader and Co-author, Rise of the DEO: Leadership by Design

, Design Leader and Co-author, Paula Goldman , Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer, Salesforce

, Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer, Salesforce Cyrill Gutsch , Founder and CEO, Parley for the Oceans

, Founder and CEO, Parley for the Oceans Li Ningning , Senior Director of Industrial Design, Mi Ecosystem, Xiaomi Corporation

, Senior Director of Industrial Design, Mi Ecosystem, Xiaomi Corporation Jenny Lam , Senior VP of User Experience Design, Oracle

, Senior VP of User Experience Design, Oracle Eva Lilja Löwenhielm , Design Manager, IKEA Sweden

, Design Manager, IKEA Sweden Dr. Liu Thai Ker , Founding Chairman, Morrow Architects & Planners

, Founding Chairman, Morrow Architects & Planners Dr. Lou Yongqi , Dean of the College of Design and Innovation, Tongji University

, Dean of the College of Design and Innovation, Tongji University John Maeda , Chief Experience Officer, Publicis Sapient

, Chief Experience Officer, Publicis Sapient Mauro Porcini , Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer, PepsiCo

, Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer, PepsiCo Eric Quint , Vice President, Chief Brand and Design Officer, 3M

, Vice President, Chief Brand and Design Officer, 3M Alice Rawsthorn , Author, Design as an Attitude

, Author, Marek Reichman , Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin

, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin Daan Roosegaarde , Artist and Founder, Studio Roosegaarde

, Artist and Founder, Studio Roosegaarde Ole Scheeren , Architect and Principal, Buro Ole Scheeren

, Architect and Principal, Buro Ole Scheeren Sarah Stein Greenberg , Executive Director, Stanford University d.school (Hasso Plattner Institute of Design)

, Executive Director, d.school (Hasso Plattner Institute of Design) Patricia Urquiola , Designer, Architect and Founder of Studio Urquiola

, Designer, Architect and Founder of Studio Urquiola Harry West , Principal, Invisible Design

, Principal, Invisible Design Sam Yen , Head of Digital, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial Banking, JP Morgan Chase & Co.

The Brainstorm Design 2020 Co-Chairs are:

Clay Chandler , Executive Editor, Asia , FORTUNE;

, Executive Editor, , FORTUNE; Tony Chambers , Founder and Creative Director, TC & Friends;

, Founder and Creative Director, TC & Friends; Maithreyi Seetheraman, Director, Live Media Content, FORTUNE.

For more information, visit: https://fortuneconferences.com/brainstorm-design-2020/

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

About DesignSingapore Council

DesignSingapore Council's (Dsg) vision is for Singapore to be an innovation-driven economy and a loveable city through design by 2025. As the national agency that promotes design, our mission is to develop the design sector, help Singapore use design for innovation and growth, and make life better in this UNESCO Creative City of Design. The Dsg is a subsidiary of the Singapore Economic Development Board. www.designsingapore.org

Press Contact:

Alison Klooster

Alison.klooster@fortune.com

+1-646-437-6613

SOURCE FORTUNE Media

Related Links

http://www.fortune.com

