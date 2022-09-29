Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name 6sense One of the 2022 Best Workplaces For Women™, Ranking 18th

6sense also ranked as the 12th Best Technology Workplace and the 18th Best Medium Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™ among medium-sized businesses. This is 6sense's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 18th place this year.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who's a woman. In the Great Place to Work survey, 96% of female employees said 6sense is a great place to work. This number is 39% higher than the average U.S. company.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our workplace culture and employee experience. We want 6sense to be the best chapter of every employee's career. That starts with creating and nurturing a values-driven culture where creativity, strategy, innovation, and diverse perspectives have room to thrive," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense.

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their roles.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard, and valued."

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine also honored 6sense as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces coming in at 18th place this year and the 12th ranked Best Technology Workplaces . The Best Medium Workplaces was determined by analyzing the survey responses of over 200,000 employees and the Best Workplaces in Technology award was based on survey responses from over 151,000 current employees. In the survey for these two workplaces awards, 95% of its employees said 6sense is a great place to work. This number is 57% higher than the average U.S. company.

This year, 6sense has received a number of honors and recognitions, including being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and Forbes AI 50, ranking #550 on the Inc. 5000 list, and recognized as a MarTech Breakthrough winner, B2B Marketing ABM Platform of the Year, and one of the Top 50 Best Companies to Sell For.

