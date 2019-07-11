FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® Name New American Funding a Best Workplace for Millennials for Third Consecutive Year

TUSTIN, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® have named New American Funding one of the Best Workplaces in the nation for Millennials. This year, the national mortgage lender ranked #68. The list was compiled of 100 companies, which included health care, hospitality, retail, and technology industries.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking is based on feedback from over 4 million employees at Great Place to Work – certified™ Organizations. An Anonymous Trust Index© survey assessed Millennial employees' experience of their managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, meaningful work, and other elements essential for an outstanding workplace. Among the employees surveyed, 91% believe New American Funding is a great place to work.

New American Funding offers a corporate training curriculum that's designed to prepare people for a career in mortgage banking. Specialized Training Empowering People (STEP) was developed to equip people for working in every aspect of the industry and it's designed to train people who have no background in the mortgage industry. New American Funding has individuals who graduate from the program every quarter.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the best workplaces for Millennials," said Rick Arvielo, New American Funding CEO. "We're excited that Millennials enjoy working at New American Funding. We maintain a culture where our employees feel welcomed and have the opportunity to learn and grow their careers with our company. Millennials represent 35% of our workforce, so it's important that we create an environment that caters those that will be the future of New American Funding."

To see the 2019 Best Millennial Workplaces, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/millennials/2019

To learn more about working at New American Funding, please visit our career page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 125,000 loans for approximately $31 billion, 214 branches, and about 2,900 employees. The company offers several niche loans and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

