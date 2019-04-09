FORTUNE and Great Place to Work Name Second Genome a "Top 10 Best Workplace in Biopharma"

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE and Great Place to Work have honored Second Genome as one of the 2019 Top 10 Best Workplaces in Biopharma. The ranking considered feedback representing almost 730,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the health care and biopharma industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"We are thrilled that our employees placed us in the top 10 biopharmaceutical companies within the United States," said Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., CEO of Second Genome. "Strong cultures lead to business success. The more empowered our employees feel, the bigger impact they have on our mission: to develop proprietary, first-in-class compounds inspired by the microbiome for patients with cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and other disorders."

"This honor reflects the fact that our employees drive our culture, creating an environment where they feel valued," said Jim Sjoerdsma, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. "We all know that we each have an impact on the team culture. Our company culture inspires our employees to work in a committed way, to bringing all their talents into play in the workplace."

Second Genome placed 10 on the list, with the full list below:

AbbVie United Therapeutics Corporation Horizon Pharma plc Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Genentech Novo Nordisk Inc. Tec Laboratories, Inc. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Merck Second Genome

"Healthcare and Biopharma companies are exposed to increasingly complex and rapidly changing environments," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list stand out for cultivating agile workplaces with increasingly change-ready employees. People in these workplaces feel well-informed, encouraged to offer meaningful improvements, and are supported by leaders that are trustworthy, transparent and collaborative."

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma

