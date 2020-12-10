FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® Name Senior Helpers to 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services for Second Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® have named Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, one of the Best Places to Work in the country in the Aging Services category for the second consecutive year. Out of the 50 companies featured on the Aging Services list, Senior Helpers is the top ranked national homecare provider, taking the number three spot in the at-home care category. Senior Helpers and the outstanding work its caregivers and staff provide to the local communities they serve – especially throughout the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic – helped the company achieve this recognition.

This is the second such accolade Senior Helpers received in 2020 from Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work. In July, Senior Helpers was named a Great Place to Work®. A primary driver of these awards is the safe, inclusive and positive culture the company provides, with over 300 locations nationwide providing compassionate care and improving the quality of life for seniors and their families.

The recent Best Places to Work in Aging Services recognition is based on an evaluation of more than 60 elements of the team member experience, using feedback from more than 189,000 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry in the U.S. Recipients were evaluated against such elements as the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

"We are proud and humbled to have our hard work recognized by FORTUNE for creating one of the best places to work in the industry. This recognition reflects Senior Helpers ongoing commitment to providing an engaging work environment that is ethical, diverse and inclusive, enabling our employees to thrive throughout their careers with Senior Helpers," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "It's our utmost priority to provide the safest and highest quality of care for each and every one of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide personalized care and companionship to our local communities throughout the country so seniors can age safely and gracefully in the comfort of their own home."

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

The company has taken unprecedented steps to ensure the safety of its caregivers, staff and clients. Senior Helpers was one of the first home care providers to source and ship the necessary PPE to every Senior Helpers location nationwide. The company continues to offer updated protocols in weekly communications within the organization on COVID-19 so that staff feel comfortable and prepared. The organization offers extensive staff training with courses that include topics such as Hand Hygiene, Infection Control, Influenza Prevention and Transmission-Based Precaution—all aimed so that clients can age safely and gracefully in the comfort of their own home.

"The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "When organizations like Senior Helpers treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care."

"The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care company of Great Place to Work. "We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year's challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better."

The Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM methodology is taken by millions of employees across thousands of companies annually. It represents the gold standard in measuring culture and employee engagement.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

