Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name The Lifetime Value Company One of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, Ranking #25

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo) as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. This is the company's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in 25th place. Earning a spot means that The Lifetime Value Company is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees. In that survey, 99% of LTV Co. employees said The Lifetime Value Company is a great place to work. This number is 40% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace by Fortune and Great Place to Work®," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTV Co. "Our people and the culture they have helped us build are what make LTV Co. special—that was never more evident than this past year."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies may be small in size, but their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world's largest corporations," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces."

In 2021, LTV Co. also ranked among highest-scoring businesses on INC. magazine's annual list of best workplaces and earned the prestigious 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

