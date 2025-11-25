Fortune and Great Place To Work rank TP among top 10 World's Best Workplaces 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital services leader TP (ex-Teleperformance) was named one of the top 10 World's Best Workplaces™ in 2025 by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine, ranking 7th among top companies. This is the fifth consecutive year that TP has been named to the world's top employer list.

TP is among 25 global leaders in the 2025 Great Place To Work list and was selected based on rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. TP employees worldwide assessed the company on its efforts to create a great workplace, positively impact global communities, and how generously and thoughtfully they support employees with personalized support.

"Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the World's Best Workplaces is a

testament to the incredible people who make up TP," said Thomas Mackenbrock, Deputy CEO of TP. "This award reflects the passion, resilience, and excellence our team members demonstrate every day, creating an environment where innovation can thrive."

TP integrates human expertise and empathy with advanced technology to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers.

"The powerful impact of these great companies on our planet is a sacred trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Of the more than 9 million employees surveyed, more workers at these remarkable companies say their company trusts them and wants them to grow as people and professionals. These economic powerhouses also strengthen the communities where they operate and are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited."

"The World's Best Workplaces list casts an important spotlight on what employees believe are today's exceptional workplaces, companies and organization where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

The World's Best Workplaces™ 2025 list is just the latest accolade TP has received for its award-winning workplace culture. Earlier this year, TP received Great Place to Work® certifications in 69 countries and was recognized among the top Best Workplaces in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

ABOUT TP GROUP

TP is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com.

SOURCE Teleperformance