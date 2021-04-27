Fortune and IBM Watson Health Recognize Top-Performing U.S. Hospitals and Health Systems

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Watson Health today announced its 2021 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® and 15 Top Health Systems award winners, naming the top-performing hospitals and health systems in the U.S. This year's ranking of top hospitals introduces a measure of hospitals' contributions to community health with a focus on equity, along with measures of clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health.

A team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, developed the measure of hospital contributions to community health with a focus on equity. For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.

"Hospitals save lives both by caring for individuals who are sick and by working to keep their communities healthy," said Joshua M. Sharfstein, MD, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement and Director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "By recognizing hospital excellence in community health with a focus on equity, IBM Watson Health is helping advance the broad and urgent mission of healthcare in the twenty-first century."

"We are proud to bring forward this first assessment of hospital contributions to community health as a way to help hospitals identify and eliminate gaps in their programs, provide equitable quality care, and address health disparities," said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer and Deputy Chief Health officer at IBM Watson Health. "We believe that including a community measure as part of the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals ranking can help begin the process of change and improvement across the hospital community."

The goal of the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems lists is to identify top performing hospitals and health systems and deliver insights that may help healthcare organizations focus their improvement initiatives on achieving consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance. The studies used to determine the lists are based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

Compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients. Additionally, performance by these 100 hospitals, when extrapolated to all Medicare inpatients, could result in:

More than 79,000 additional lives saved in the hospital;

More than 44,000 additional patients being complication-free;

More than $10.1 billion in inpatient costs saved; and

in inpatient costs saved; and More than 34,000 fewer discharged patients readmitted within 30 days.

To determine the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals. All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website. Hospitals do not apply for awards, and winners do not pay to market this honor.

In addition to the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, select hospitals were also recognized as Everest Award winners. These are hospitals that earned the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list designation and had the highest rates of improvement during a five-year period.

IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List

As compared to their peer health systems, the hospitals included on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience. These include lower inpatient mortality rates and fewer patient complications, considering patient severity; care that resulted in fewer healthcare-associated infections; lower 30-day readmission rates; shorter lengths of stay; faster emergency care; higher scores on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience: and lower episode-of-care expenses for the in-hospital through aftercare process. Additionally, performance by these 15 health systems, when extrapolated to all Medicare inpatients, could result in:

Approximately 66,000 additional lives saved;

More than 22,000 additional patients being complication-free;

Healthcare-associated infections being reduced by 15 percent; and

Patients spending 31 fewer minutes in hospital emergency departments, per visit.

To determine the hospitals included on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 324 health systems and 2,522 hospitals that are members of health systems. All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website. Health systems do not apply for awards, and winners do not pay to market this honor.

For more information, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals List (by category) * Denotes Everest Award winner







Major Teaching Hospitals

Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus Southfield, MI Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple Temple, TX Baylor University Medical Center* Dallas, TX Emory University Hospital Midtown Atlanta, GA Mercy Health Saint Mary's Grand Rapids, MI Morristown Medical Center Morristown, NJ NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston, IL Riverside Methodist Hospital Columbus, OH Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center Hartford, CT Spectrum Health Hospitals Grand Rapids, MI St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital Ann Arbor, MI St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem Bethlehem, PA University Hospital Madison, WI University of Utah Hospital Salt Lake City, UT UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg* Harrisburg, PA



Teaching Hospitals

Aspirus Wausau Hospital Wausau, WI Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center Sioux Falls, SD Banner - University Medical Center South* Tucson, AZ Brandon Regional Hospital Brandon, FL Grand Strand Medical Center Myrtle Beach, SC HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Ctr Scottsdale, AZ LDS Hospital Salt Lake City, UT McKay-Dee Hospital Ogden, UT Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Rogers, AR Methodist Hospital Saint Louis Park, MN Missouri Baptist Medical Center* Saint Louis, MO Morton Plant Hospital Clearwater, FL Mount Carmel St. Ann's Westerville, OH Orlando Regional Medical Center Orlando, FL Redmond Regional Medical Center Rome, GA Rose Medical Center Denver, CO Saint Joseph Hospital Denver, CO Sentara Leigh Hospital Norfolk, VA Sky Ridge Medical Center Lone Tree, CO St. Mark's Hospital* Salt Lake City, UT The Medical Center of Aurora Aurora, CO UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital Fort Collins, CO UH Geauga Medical Center Chardon, OH United Hospital Center Bridgeport, WV Wesley Medical Center Wichita, KS



Large Community Hospitals

AdventHealth Daytona Beach* Daytona Beach, FL AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Shawnee Mission, KS Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Medford, OR Edward Hospital Naperville, IL El Camino Hospital* Mountain View, CA Elmhurst Hospital* Elmhurst, IL FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Pinehurst, NC Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital* Sugar Land, TX Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital* Houston, TX Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK Mission Regional Medical Center* Mission, TX Olathe Medical Center Olathe, KS Parkridge Medical Center* Chattanooga, TN Piedmont Fayette Hospital Fayetteville, GA Silver Cross Hospital New Lenox, IL St. Clair Hospital Pittsburgh, PA St. David's Medical Center* Austin, TX St. Joseph's Hospital Tampa, FL St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside Jacksonville, FL TriStar Centennial Medical Center* Nashville, TN



Medium Community Hospitals

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Wesley Chapel, FL Baptist Medical Center Beaches Jacksonville Beach, FL Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi Oxford, MS CHI Health Lakeside Omaha, NE Dublin Methodist Hospital Dublin, OH East Liverpool City Hospital East Liverpool, OH Englewood Community Hospital Englewood, FL Fairview Park Hospital Dublin, GA Maple Grove Hospital Maple Grove, MN McLaren Northern Michigan Petoskey, MI Mercy Iowa City Iowa City, IA MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center Dubuque, IA Orlando South Lake Hospital* Clermont, FL Reston Hospital Center Reston, VA Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center* Reno, NV Sentara RMH Medical Center Harrisonburg, VA St. Luke's Anderson Campus Easton, PA St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County Middleburg, FL TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center Hendersonville, TN Wooster Community Hospital Wooster, OH



Small Community Hospitals

American Fork Hospital American Fork, UT Ashley Regional Medical Center Vernal, UT Banner Ironwood Medical Center San Tan Valley, AZ Baptist Health - Hot Spring County* Malvern, AR Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital Saint Louis, MO Bartow Regional Medical Center Bartow, FL Buffalo Hospital Buffalo, MN Cedar City Hospital Cedar City, UT Coshocton Regional Medical Center Coshocton, OH Fort Memorial Hospital Fort Atkinson, WI Hill Country Memorial Hospital Fredericksburg, TX Lehigh Regional Medical Center* Lehigh Acres, FL Lone Peak Hospital* Draper, UT Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital* Tiffin, OH Parkview Whitley Hospital Columbia City, IN Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario Ontario, OR Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital Zeeland, MI SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia Centralia, IL St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital Chelsea, MI St. Luke's Miners Campus Coaldale, PA



IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List (by category)





Large Health Systems

Allina Health Minneapolis, MN Avera Health Sioux Falls, SD HCA Continental Division/HealthONE Denver, CO Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN Sentara Healthcare Norfolk, VA



Medium Health Systems

Edward-Elmhurst Health Naperville, IL HealthPartners Bloomington, MN Main Line Health Bryn Mawr, PA St. Luke's Health System Boise, ID St. Luke's University Health Network Bethlehem, PA



Small Health Systems

Asante Medford, OR Aspirus Wausau, WI Genesis Health System Davenport, IA MountainStar Healthcare Cottonwood Heights, UT Saint Alphonsus Health System Boise, ID

About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

About the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® Program

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program's annual studies result in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/ for more information.

About IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at https://www.ibm.com/watson-health.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Carolyn Castel

857-337-0601

[email protected]

Banks Willis

202-577-5847

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM

Related Links

www.ibm.com

