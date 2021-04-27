Fortune and IBM Watson Health Recognize Top-Performing U.S. Hospitals and Health Systems

2021 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® and 15 Top Health Systems Lists Published Today by Fortune

Annual ranking introduces first measure of hospitals' contributions to community health with a focus on equity, developed by IBM Watson Health in collaboration with Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Watson Health today announced its 2021 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® and 15 Top Health Systems award winners, naming the top-performing hospitals and health systems in the U.S. This year's ranking of top hospitals introduces a measure of hospitals' contributions to community health with a focus on equity, along with measures of clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health.

A team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, developed the measure of hospital contributions to community health with a focus on equity. For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.  

"Hospitals save lives both by caring for individuals who are sick and by working to keep their communities healthy," said Joshua M. Sharfstein, MD, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement and Director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "By recognizing hospital excellence in community health with a focus on equity, IBM Watson Health is helping advance the broad and urgent mission of healthcare in the twenty-first century."

"We are proud to bring forward this first assessment of hospital contributions to community health as a way to help hospitals identify and eliminate gaps in their programs, provide equitable quality care, and address health disparities," said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer and Deputy Chief Health officer at IBM Watson Health. "We believe that including a community measure as part of the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals ranking can help begin the process of change and improvement across the hospital community."

The goal of the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems lists is to identify top performing hospitals and health systems and deliver insights that may help healthcare organizations focus their improvement initiatives on achieving consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance. The studies used to determine the lists are based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List
Compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients. Additionally, performance by these 100 hospitals, when extrapolated to all Medicare inpatients, could result in:

  • More than 79,000 additional lives saved in the hospital;
  • More than 44,000 additional patients being complication-free;
  • More than $10.1 billion in inpatient costs saved; and
  • More than 34,000 fewer discharged patients readmitted within 30 days.

To determine the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals. All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website. Hospitals do not apply for awards, and winners do not pay to market this honor.

In addition to the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, select hospitals were also recognized as Everest Award winners. These are hospitals that earned the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list designation and had the highest rates of improvement during a five-year period.

IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List
As compared to their peer health systems, the hospitals included on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience. These include lower inpatient mortality rates and fewer patient complications, considering patient severity; care that resulted in fewer healthcare-associated infections; lower 30-day readmission rates; shorter lengths of stay; faster emergency care; higher scores on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience: and lower episode-of-care expenses for the in-hospital through aftercare process. Additionally, performance by these 15 health systems, when extrapolated to all Medicare inpatients, could result in:

  • Approximately 66,000 additional lives saved;
  • More than 22,000 additional patients being complication-free;
  • Healthcare-associated infections being reduced by 15 percent; and
  • Patients spending 31 fewer minutes in hospital emergency departments, per visit.

To determine the hospitals included on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 324 health systems and 2,522 hospitals that are members of health systems. All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website. Health systems do not apply for awards, and winners do not pay to market this honor.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals List (by category)

* Denotes Everest Award winner




Major Teaching Hospitals


Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus     

Southfield, MI                      

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple                

Temple, TX                            

Baylor University Medical Center*                                 

Dallas, TX                                

Emory University Hospital Midtown                                  

Atlanta, GA                            

Mercy Health Saint Mary's                                                 

 Grand Rapids, MI                

Morristown Medical Center                                                  

Morristown, NJ                    

NorthShore University HealthSystem                              

Evanston, IL                           

Riverside Methodist Hospital                                             

Columbus, OH                      

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center                   

Hartford, CT                          

Spectrum Health Hospitals                                             

Grand Rapids, MI                

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital                              

 Ann Arbor, MI                      

St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem                        

Bethlehem, PA                    

University Hospital                                                               

Madison, WI                         

University of Utah Hospital                                                    

Salt Lake City, UT                 

UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg*                                                 

Harrisburg, PA                      



Teaching Hospitals

Aspirus Wausau Hospital                                  

Wausau, WI                           

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center     

Sioux Falls, SD                       

Banner - University Medical Center South*                 

 Tucson, AZ                             

Brandon Regional Hospital                                                

Brandon, FL                           

Grand Strand Medical Center                                       

Myrtle Beach, SC                 

HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Ctr   

Scottsdale, AZ                      

LDS Hospital                                                                    

Salt Lake City, UT                 

McKay-Dee Hospital                                            

Ogden, UT                             

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas                     

Rogers, AR                             

Methodist Hospital                                                  

Saint Louis Park, MN          

Missouri Baptist Medical Center*                         

Saint Louis, MO                    

Morton Plant Hospital                                                

Clearwater, FL                      

Mount Carmel St. Ann's                                              

 Westerville, OH                   

Orlando Regional Medical Center                                

Orlando, FL                            

Redmond Regional Medical Center                 

Rome, GA                              

Rose Medical Center                                         

Denver, CO                            

Saint Joseph Hospital                                         

Denver, CO                            

Sentara Leigh Hospital                                         

Norfolk, VA                           

Sky Ridge Medical Center                                  

Lone Tree, CO                      

St. Mark's Hospital*                                            

Salt Lake City, UT                 

The Medical Center of Aurora                                

Aurora, CO                             

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital                        

Fort Collins, CO                    

UH Geauga Medical Center                                  

Chardon, OH                         

United Hospital Center                                            

Bridgeport, WV                    

Wesley Medical Center                                         

Wichita, KS                             



Large Community Hospitals

AdventHealth Daytona Beach*              

Daytona Beach, FL              

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission                

Shawnee Mission, KS        

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center         

Medford, OR                        

Edward Hospital                                                

Naperville, IL                         

El Camino Hospital*                                          

Mountain View, CA            

Elmhurst Hospital*                                             

Elmhurst, IL                           

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital                     

Pinehurst, NC                       

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital*          

Sugar Land, TX                      

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital*          

Houston, TX                          

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City                                   

Oklahoma City, OK             

Mission Regional Medical Center*                       

Mission, TX                            

Olathe Medical Center                                              

Olathe, KS                              

Parkridge Medical Center*                                       

Chattanooga, TN                 

Piedmont Fayette Hospital                                           

Fayetteville, GA                   

Silver Cross Hospital                                            

New Lenox, IL                      

St. Clair Hospital                                                    

Pittsburgh, PA                      

St. David's Medical Center*                                  

Austin, TX                               

St. Joseph's Hospital                                             

Tampa, FL                               

St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside                  

Jacksonville, FL                     

TriStar Centennial Medical Center*                    

Nashville, TN                         



Medium Community Hospitals

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel             

Wesley Chapel, FL              

Baptist Medical Center Beaches          

Jacksonville Beach, FL       

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi       

Oxford, MS                            

CHI Health Lakeside                                             

Omaha, NE                            

Dublin Methodist Hospital                                       

Dublin, OH                             

East Liverpool City Hospital                           

East Liverpool, OH              

Englewood Community Hospital                     

Englewood, FL                      

Fairview Park Hospital                                      

Dublin, GA                             

Maple Grove Hospital                                         

Maple Grove, MN              

McLaren Northern Michigan                                 

Petoskey, MI                        

Mercy Iowa City                                                     

 Iowa City, IA                          

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center                       

Dubuque, IA                         

Orlando South Lake Hospital*                               

Clermont, FL                         

Reston Hospital Center                                              

Reston, VA                            

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center*                  

Reno, NV                                

Sentara RMH Medical Center                                      

Harrisonburg, VA                

St. Luke's Anderson Campus                                      

Easton, PA                             

St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County                    

Middleburg, FL                     

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center                          

Hendersonville, TN            

Wooster Community Hospital                                          

 Wooster, OH                         



Small Community Hospitals

American Fork Hospital                

American Fork, UT              

Ashley Regional Medical Center    

Vernal, UT                              

Banner Ironwood Medical Center    

San Tan Valley, AZ              

Baptist Health - Hot Spring County*   

Malvern, AR                          

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital          

 Saint Louis, MO                    

Bartow Regional Medical Center                   

Bartow, FL                              

Buffalo Hospital                                               

Buffalo, MN                          

Cedar City Hospital                                           

Cedar City, UT                      

Coshocton Regional Medical Center                  

Coshocton, OH                     

Fort Memorial Hospital                                         

Fort Atkinson, WI                

Hill Country Memorial Hospital                              

Fredericksburg, TX             

Lehigh Regional Medical Center*                        

Lehigh Acres, FL                   

Lone Peak Hospital*                                            

Draper, UT                             

Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital*                             

Tiffin, OH                                

Parkview Whitley Hospital                                        

Columbia City, IN                

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario                 

Ontario, OR                           

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital           

Zeeland, MI                           

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia                   

Centralia, IL                           

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital                           

Chelsea, MI                           

St. Luke's Miners Campus                                           

Coaldale, PA                          



IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List (by category)


Large Health Systems

Allina Health                              

Minneapolis, MN

Avera Health                                

Sioux Falls, SD

HCA Continental Division/HealthONE                 

Denver, CO

Mayo Clinic                                                       

Rochester, MN

Sentara Healthcare                                            

Norfolk, VA


Medium Health Systems

Edward-Elmhurst Health                     

Naperville, IL

HealthPartners                                      

Bloomington, MN

Main Line Health                                     

Bryn Mawr, PA

St. Luke's Health System                        

Boise, ID

St. Luke's University Health Network        

Bethlehem, PA


Small Health Systems

Asante

Medford, OR

Aspirus

Wausau, WI

Genesis Health System                           

Davenport, IA

MountainStar Healthcare 

Cottonwood Heights, UT

Saint Alphonsus Health System

Boise, ID

About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List
The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

About the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® Program
The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program's annual studies result in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/ for more information.

About IBM Watson Health
IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at https://www.ibm.com/watson-health.

