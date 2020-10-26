FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability through new Measure Up partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE and Refinitiv announced on Monday a new partnership that aims to make corporate diversity disclosure the new standard of doing business. At the 2020 FORTUNE CEO Initiative meeting, FORTUNE senior editor Ellen McGirt and Refinitiv CEO David Craig discussed FORTUNE's Measure Up Initiative, powered by Refinitiv's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) data. Measure Up will help business leaders across industries tackle one of the biggest barriers to a just and equitable society: the continued lack of racial and ethnic diversity in corporate workplaces. FORTUNE and Refinitiv will begin this work by establishing diversity disclosure and accountability as a critical metric for stakeholder-driven businesses, and will disclose their own diversity and inclusion (D&I) data as well.

Companies frequently make commitments about diversity and inclusion, and about rethinking who rises and who leads in their workplaces. But very few companies report metrics on how well they're executing on these commitments. The corporate world desperately needs public disclosure of such measurements, which will help companies set benchmarks, encourage high-performing companies to reach higher, and prompt companies lagging in these areas to step up.

FORTUNE and Refinitiv will support this call-to-action by providing executives with data-driven insights and in-depth conversations on key topics such as inclusive leadership, corporate anti-racism, and the racial wealth gap. Measure Up will help corporate senior leaders set transparent goals around inclusion, share tactics and strategies, and work collectively to deliver measurable returns to a broader set of stakeholders.

To further reinforce workplace inclusion as the new business standard, FORTUNE will launch a new D&I filter that will allow companies on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 List to be sorted and ranked using company's self-reported data, provided by Refinitiv. FORTUNE will also use this data to identify the 2021 Most Progressive Companies in Racial Inclusion.

Of this partnership, and addition of D&I data to the FORTUNE 500, FORTUNE CEO Alan Murray says, "What gets measured gets managed. Until companies commit to measuring and disclosing their diversity data, it will be hard to make progress. FORTUNE is proud to partner with Refinitiv on this important initiative to hold companies to a higher standard, and to make business better."

Refinitiv CEO David Craig says, "I believe the corporate world overwhelmingly wants to see change and understands how vital diversity is in building successful and sustainable companies. However, efforts to tackle minority under-representation in the workplace will fall flat unless companies first have an accurate picture of their racial composition. As one of the world's biggest providers of ESG data, we are encouraging companies to share minority-related measures of their workforce with the world—just as they already do with gender. By teaming up with FORTUNE to create Measure Up, harnessing their unique link with the CEO community, I'm more hopeful than ever that the corporate world can fulfill its promises and respond to the cries for change that have only grown louder in the wake of the murder of George Floyd."

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv has been serving the financial industry with ESG data and solutions for over 18 years and offers one of the richest ESG databases in the industry – a fully transparent resource that is trusted by investors and corporates to drive positive impact and provide comprehensive analysis. As members of the UN Global Compact, Refinitiv is part of a community of 9,000+ businesses across 135 countries that are committed to operating with responsible business practices at its core.

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: www.refinitiv.com.

