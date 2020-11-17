FORTUNE and Refinitiv launch Measure Up partnership, encouraging unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE and Refinitiv launched their Measure Up partnership, which they first announced at the 2020 FORTUNE CEO Initiative meeting on October 26. Powered by Refinitiv's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) data, Measure Up will help business leaders across industries tackle one of the biggest barriers to a just and equitable society: the continued lack of racial and ethnic diversity in corporate workplaces. Companies can now collect and report their own diversity and inclusion (D&I) data via Refinitiv's ESG Data Contributor tool.

In his CEO Daily newsletter this morning, FORTUNE CEO Alan Murray wrote about corporate reporting of D&I data: "You might be surprised to learn how few companies do this today. I certainly was. In part, that's because collecting such data isn't simple…But there's no way to understand how companies are progressing on this key front without asking that question. Refinitiv has now done so with its employees. Fortune will do the same with ours. And we are challenging other companies to join us, and report the results."

FORTUNE and Refinitiv will support this call-to-action by providing executives with data-driven insights and in-depth conversations on key topics such as inclusive leadership, corporate anti-racism, and the racial wealth gap. Measure Up will help corporate senior leaders set transparent goals around inclusion, share tactics and strategies, and work collectively to deliver measurable returns to a broader set of stakeholders.

To further reinforce workplace inclusion as the new business standard, FORTUNE will launch a new D&I filter that will allow companies on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 List to be sorted and ranked using company's self-reported data, provided by Refinitiv. FORTUNE will also use this data to identify the 2021 Most Progressive Companies in Racial Inclusion.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv has been serving the financial industry with ESG data and solutions for over 18 years and offers one of the richest ESG databases in the industry – a fully transparent resource that is trusted by investors and corporates to drive positive impact and provide comprehensive analysis. As members of the UN Global Compact, Refinitiv is part of a community of 9,000+ businesses across 135 countries that are committed to operating with responsible business practices at its core.

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: www.refinitiv.com.

