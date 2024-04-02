Fortune and STN Video Sign Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NY STN Video, North America's leading Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization, and Fortune have signed a multi-year partnership agreement that enables Fortune to leverage STN's customized solutions that provide technology cost savings, scale overall inventory, and enhance monetization.

STN Video is excited to help deliver best-in-class business content to a diverse audience across over 2,000 publishing partners that reach over 50 million unique and incremental users every month. With a global perspective and unrivaled editorial content, Fortune reports on stories that shape industries, commerce and society around the world, and provides business leaders with the tools to make business even better.

"We are thrilled to partner with STN Video as our online video platform for our technology and monetization needs." says Brian Ernst, Head of Business Development at Fortune. "By incorporating their video player technology on our site, we're creating an additional revenue stream and providing our audience with a premium experience. Additionally, we're able to offer other publishers the opportunity to enhance their user experience with Fortune's unrivaled business content."

"Fortune is an innovative leader in the global business and financial news publishing industry," says Eric Yee, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at STN Video. "We are excited to support their mission of delivering premium video content, and a premium user experience at scale to help grow their business and support their sponsors."

This partnership also brings the opportunity for Fortune to reach new and incremental audiences, while allowing over 2,000 STN publishing partners to engage their users with Fortune's premium content, accessing hundreds of available pieces monthly.

For publishers looking to get global business content on their sites, contact [email protected]

About Fortune:

Fortune drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today—and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce, and society around the world, Fortune lights the path for global leaders—and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

About STN Video:

STN Video, a Minute Media company, is North America's leading independent Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, the NBA, and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match™, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com or follow them on LinkedIn

