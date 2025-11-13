Fortune Announces Brainstorm AI 2025 Speaker Lineup For Dec. 8-9

Leaders from Amazon, Databricks, Google Cloud, NVIDIA, Serve

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today the addition of several speakers for its fifth annual Fortune Brainstorm AI, December 8-9 at the St. Regis in San Francisco.

Fortune Brainstorm AI will convene the technologists, entrepreneurs, Fortune Global 500 executives, investors, policymakers, and the brilliant minds in between to explore and interrogate the most pressing questions about AI at another pivotal moment.

This year, Fortune will explore how AI agents are driving productivity, how businesses are moving from planning to implementation, and how policy shifts are shaping that progress. Over two days, executives will discuss the latest AI advancements, real-world deployments, and strategies for sustainably and responsibly managing AI's growing resource demands.

The event kicks off with a mainstage session featuring actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who explores how AI is transforming creativity and authorship. Drawing from his experience with HITRECORD and his new Netflix thriller, he offers a candid look at the future of art and human originality in the age of machine intelligence.

Throughout Day 1, attendees will hear from leading voices in AI, including Justin Boitano, VP, Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA; Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud; Rene Haas, Chief Executive Officer, Arm; and Sasan Goodarzi, Chief Executive Officer, Intuit.

The day will conclude with an engaging session exploring how AI is reshaping Hollywood and why the future of art must remain collaborative and human, featuring Natasha Lyonne, Cofounder, Asteria Film Co.

Day 2 will open with Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI, discussing how the company is scaling responsibly, sustaining innovation at breakneck speed, and balancing ambition with accountability in the race to commercialize intelligence.

The program will continue with mainstage sessions with Michael Intrator, Cofounder and CEO, CoreWeave, and Ali Ghodsi, Chief Executive Officer, Databricks.

Additional speakers include:

Calvin Butler , President and CEO, Exelon Corporation

, President and CEO, Exelon Corporation MJ Burk Chun , VP of Product & Design and Cofounder, Serve Robotics

, VP of Product & Design and Cofounder, Serve Robotics David Ko , Chief Executive Officer, Calm

, Chief Executive Officer, Calm Daphne Koller , CEO and Founder, insitro

, CEO and Founder, insitro Jesse Levinson , Cofounder and CTO, Zoox

, Cofounder and CTO, Zoox Allie K. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Open Machine; Fortune 500 AI Advisor

Chief Executive Officer, Open Machine; Fortune 500 AI Advisor Panos Panay , Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, Amazon

, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, Amazon Iddris Sandu , Founder, OpenMatter

, Founder, OpenMatter RJ Scaringe , Chief Executive Officer, Rivian

, Chief Executive Officer, Rivian Raquel Urtasun , Founder and CEO, Waabi

, Founder and CEO, Waabi Stephanie Zhan, Partner, Sequoia Capital

For more information, including the full agenda and speakers' list, visit the event website here .

Brainstorm editorial director Andrew Nusca and co-chairs Jason Del Rey, Allie Garfinkle, and Jeremy Kahn will lead the Brainstorm AI event.

The 2025 Fortune Brainstorm AI in San Francisco is presented in collaboration with Founding Partner Accenture, Premier Partner Rubrik, and Partners Blackbaud, IDA Ireland, and Workday.

