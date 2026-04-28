Fortune Announces Confirmed Speakers for the 25th Brainstorm Tech Conference, June 8-10 in Aspen

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today announced the speaker lineup for its annual Brainstorm Tech conference, which will take place June 8–10, 2026, at the Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colorado.

The first Brainstorm was held 25 years ago in Aspen. Then, as now, Fortune Brainstorm Tech convenes an unmatched gathering of the world's foremost technology leaders, investors, and innovators — a room where breakthrough ideas meet the decision-makers with the resources and resolve to bring them to life at global scale.

This year's program highlights the rise and reach of artificial intelligence, with featured discussions from Anthropic's Head of Claude Code Boris Cherny, Mistral Co-Founder and CTO Timothée Lacroix, Defined.ai Founder and CEO Daniela Braga, SambaNova Co-Founder and CEO Rodrigo Liang, Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, and Adaption Labs Co-Founder and CEO Sara Hooker. Anduril Co-Founder and CEO Brian Schimpf will share his perspective on the intersection of advanced technology and national defense. Lila Sciences CEO Geoffrey von Maltzahn and NVIDIA VP and GM of Healthcare Kimberly Powell will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming drug discovery and shaping the future of medicine. AI Actress Tilly Norwood will also make a special cameo.

Reflecting Fortune's cross-sector lens, attendees will hear from Fortune 500 CEOs including Carol Tomé of UPS, Glenn Fogel of Booking Holdings, and Mark Hoplamazian of Hyatt. The evolving landscape of digital media will be represented by Tubi CEO Anjali Sud, Twitch CEO Daniel Clancy, FlightStory CEO Georgie Holt, Whatnot CEO Grant LaFontaine, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl.

Brainstorm Tech 2026 will also feature prominent investors such as Vista Equity Partners' Robert F. Smith, Bloomberg Beta's Karin Klein, and CapitalG's Mo Jomaa, alongside disruptive founders and CEOs driving innovation across consumer products, mobility, aerospace, and more.

Speakers include Liquid Death's Mike Cessario, Noble Mobile's Andrew Yang, Agility Robotics' Peggy Johnson, Campus' Tade Oyerinde, Lunar Outpost's Justin Cyrus, Future Dynamics' Cathy Hackl, Base Power's Zach Dell, Code.org's Hadi Partovi, Forum AI's Campbell Brown, Radiant Industries' Doug Bernauer, and John W. Mitchell of the Global Electronics Association. Aaru President and Co-Founder Ned Koh, an emerging tech entrepreneur, will also join the stage.

In celebration of Fortune's 25-year Brainstorm legacy, AOL Co-Founder Steve Case, former HP and eBay CEO Meg Whitman, and Brainstorm founder David Kirkpatrick will return to Aspen for special sessions reflecting on the conference's origins and lasting impact. Additional notable speakers include Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, real estate entrepreneur Ryan Serhant, and digital media innovator Warner Bailey, the creator of Assistants vs. Agents.

"We are building on a quarter-century of Brainstorm, where some of the biggest headlines and deals in tech history originated, by convening the people who are actually driving the future of technology, business, and even society," said Andrew Nusca, editorial director of Fortune Brainstorm. "This year's program is designed to showcase big ideas, challenge assumptions, foster candid debate, and help leaders navigate an increasingly complex and intelligent world. This year we will celebrate Brainstorm's storied past and renew our mission to illuminate the world's greatest challenges. I can't wait to expand the community of pioneers who will once again lead us into the future."

Brainstorm Tech 2026 is led by Editorial Director Nusca alongside co-chairs Allie Garfinkle, Senior Writer and Editor at Fortune; Jeremy Kahn, AI Editor at Fortune; and Jason Del Rey, Founder and Author of The Aisle. They will be joined by Fortune's Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer Alyson Shontell, as well as David Kirkpatrick.

Brainstorm Tech is presented in collaboration with premier partners C.H. Robinson, Deloitte, IDA Ireland, and Salesforce, partners DCVC, Dynatrace, Typeface, West Monroe, and supporting partner Bevi.

For event details or to request an invitation, click here.

About Fortune:

Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world's new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

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Fortune

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Fortune

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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation