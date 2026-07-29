Fortune Announces First Round of Speakers for Fortune 500 Innovation Forum Nov. 16-17 in Detroit

CEOs, civic leaders, startup founders, and policy innovators convene at a pivotal moment for the American economy

McKinsey & Company and Ecolab join as sponsors; Just Capital and APCO are confirmed as key partners

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today announced the first round of speakers for the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum, taking place November 16–17, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. The leaders come from all parts of the country and represent business, tech, finance, policy, philanthropy, and culture.

Fortune has chronicled the story of American business since 1930, becoming a premier media brand for global leaders through deeply reported insights on what's next. As the nation continues to mark its 250th anniversary, Fortune will convene leaders from across sectors in Detroit—a city that launched the automotive age and is reinventing itself for a new era of mobility and advanced manufacturing, for critical conversations on innovation, leadership, and new paths to prosperity at a pivotal moment for the American economy.

Speakers include executives and representatives from Fortune 500 and leading companies spanning the U.S., underscoring the national reach of innovation represented at the Forum:

Mark Bertolini , Chief Executive Officer, Oscar Health (New York, NY)

, Chief Executive Officer, Oscar Health (New York, NY) Scott Boatwright , Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle (Newport Beach, CA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle (Newport Beach, CA) Dave Bozeman, President and CEO, C.H. Robinson (Eden Prairie, MN)

President and CEO, C.H. Robinson (Eden Prairie, MN) David Burritt , Chief Executive Officer, U. S. Steel (Pittsburgh, PA)

, Chief Executive Officer, U. S. Steel (Pittsburgh, PA) Steve Cahillane , Chief Executive Officer, Kraft Heinz (Chicago, IL)

, Chief Executive Officer, Kraft Heinz (Chicago, IL) Chris Christie , Managing Partner, Christie 55 Solutions; 55 th Governor, State of New Jersey (NJ)

, Managing Partner, Christie 55 Solutions; 55 Governor, State of New Jersey (NJ) Patrick Conway , Chief Executive Officer, Optum, UnitedHealth Group (Eden Prairie, MN)

, Chief Executive Officer, Optum, UnitedHealth Group (Eden Prairie, MN) James Dumoulin , Founder, The School of Hard Knocks (Austin, TX)

, Founder, The School of Hard Knocks (Austin, TX) Rahm Emanuel , Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan; 55 th Mayor, City of Chicago (Chicago, IL)

, Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan; 55 Mayor, City of Chicago (Chicago, IL) Mina Faltas , Founder and CEO, Washington Harbour Partners (Washington, DC)

, Founder and CEO, Washington Harbour Partners (Washington, DC) Steffen Fuchs , Senior Partner, Dallas, McKinsey & Company (New York, NY)

, Senior Partner, Dallas, McKinsey & Company (New York, NY) Heather Gerken, President, Ford Foundation (New York, NY)

President, Ford Foundation (New York, NY) Dan Gilbert, Founder and Chairman, Rocket Companies (Detroit, MI)

Founder and Chairman, Rocket Companies (Detroit, MI) Paul Gu , Co-Founder and CEO, Upstart (San Mateo, CA)

, Co-Founder and CEO, Upstart (San Mateo, CA) Bryon Hargis, Co-Founder and CEO, Castelion (El Segundo, CA)

Co-Founder and CEO, Castelion (El Segundo, CA) Jason Hoff, Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz North America (Sandy Springs, GA)

Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz North America (Sandy Springs, GA) Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO, Honeywell Technologies (Charlotte, NC)

Chairman and CEO, Honeywell Technologies (Charlotte, NC) Kevin Lobo , Chief Executive Officer, Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI)

, Chief Executive Officer, Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI) Aidan Madigan-Curtis , Partner, Eclipse (Palo Alto, CA)

, Partner, Eclipse (Palo Alto, CA) Lynn Martin , President, NYSE Group (New York, NY)

, President, NYSE Group (New York, NY) Dino Mavrookas , Co-Founder and CEO, Saronic (Austin, TX)

, Co-Founder and CEO, Saronic (Austin, TX) Bob Mumgaard , Chief Executive Officer, Commonwealth Fusion Systems (Devens, MA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Commonwealth Fusion Systems (Devens, MA) Christopher Nelson , President and CEO, Stanley Black & Decker (New Britain, CT)

, President and CEO, Stanley Black & Decker (New Britain, CT) Craig Newmark , Founder, craigslist (San Francisco, CA)

, Founder, craigslist (San Francisco, CA) Brieane Olson , Chief Executive Officer, Pacsun (Anaheim, CA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Pacsun (Anaheim, CA) Penny Pennington , Managing Partner, Edward Jones (Des Peres, MO)

, Managing Partner, Edward Jones (Des Peres, MO) Mary Powell , Chief Executive Officer, Sunrun (San Francisco, CA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Sunrun (San Francisco, CA) The Honorable Tate Reeves , 65th Governor, State of Mississippi (Jackson, MS)

, 65th Governor, State of Mississippi (Jackson, MS) Dave Regnery , Chief Executive Officer, Trane Technologies (Davidson, NC)

, Chief Executive Officer, Trane Technologies (Davidson, NC) Michael Rhodes , Chief Executive Officer, Ally Financial (Detroit, MI)

, Chief Executive Officer, Ally Financial (Detroit, MI) John W. Rogers Jr. , Chairman and CEO, Ariel Investments (Chicago, IL)

, Chairman and CEO, Ariel Investments (Chicago, IL) Jalen Rose, Former NBA Player, Co-Founder and CEO, Same Page Entertainment (Detroit, MI)

Former NBA Player, Co-Founder and CEO, Same Page Entertainment (Detroit, MI) Mike Sicilia , Chief Executive Officer, Oracle (Austin, TX)

, Chief Executive Officer, Oracle (Austin, TX) Jennifer Sirangelo , President and CEO, Points of Light (Atlanta, GA)

, President and CEO, Points of Light (Atlanta, GA) Tony Spring, Chairman and CEO, Macy's Inc. (New York, NY)

Chairman and CEO, Macy's Inc. (New York, NY) Gary Steele , Chief Executive Officer, Shield AI (San Diego, CA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Shield AI (San Diego, CA) Kecia Steelman , President and CEO, Ulta Beauty (Bolingbrook, IL)

, President and CEO, Ulta Beauty (Bolingbrook, IL) The Honorable Kevin Stitt , 28th Governor, State of Oklahoma (Oklahoma City, OK)

, 28th Governor, State of Oklahoma (Oklahoma City, OK) Tyler Sweatt , Chairman and CEO, Second Front Systems (2F) (Wilmington, DE)

, Chairman and CEO, Second Front Systems (2F) (Wilmington, DE) Wendell P. Weeks , Chairman, President and CEO, Corning (Corning, NY)

, Chairman, President and CEO, Corning (Corning, NY) Sherrie Westin , President and CEO, Sesame Workshop (New York, NY)

, President and CEO, Sesame Workshop (New York, NY) Martin Whittaker, Chief Executive Officer, Just Capital (New York, NY)

Newly confirmed sponsors of the Forum include McKinsey & Company (Knowledge Partner) and Ecolab (Premier Partner). Just Capital will serve as an Impact Partner and APCO, will serve as a Strategic Partner. They join previously confirmed sponsors including Salesforce (Premier Partner); and Indeed (Partner) along with Points of Light (Impact Partner) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Institutional Partner).

Set in Detroit, long a vital hub of American innovation, resilience, and reinvention, the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum is part of Fortune's broader editorial and live media focus on leadership, innovation, and the enduring strength of iconic American companies. For more information, including the full agenda, visit the event website here.

About Fortune:

Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world's new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation