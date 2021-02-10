Fortune Announces New Digital Editor Rachel Schallom

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday evening, Editor-In-Chief Clifton Leaf announced that Rachel Schallom will be FORTUNE's new Digital Editor, effective February 19. Schallom has been FORTUNE's Deputy Digital Editor since September 2019.

Rachel Schallom

In an internal memo to staff, Leaf wrote, "As everyone at FORTUNE knows, Rachel has been an outstanding deputy for the past 17 months, working closely with Andrew Nusca to shepherd the site through an endlessly busy news cycle and one of the most challenging periods for the world in memory. Through it all, Rachel has led fearlessly, tirelessly, humanely, and wisely—helping our readers make sense of the confusion around us."

During her tenure as Deputy Digital Editor, Schallom has implemented a paywall strategy; overseen the 40 Under 40 franchise; pitched and launched the 'How To Reopen' series looking at how over 50 industries are weathering the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Work Space' advice column, and 'Outbreak,' a pop-up newsletter aggregating FORTUNE's coronavirus reporting; and led FORTUNE's breaking news coverage.

After earning both her bachelor's and a master's degrees from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Schallom was an interactive editor at Fusion and at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, a newsroom project editor for the Wall Street Journal, and managing editor at VICE prior to joining FORTUNE.

In addition to her work at FORTUNE, Schallom curates a successful bimonthly newsletter highlighting interesting things happening in digital journalism. She has been an adjunct professor teaching coding for journalism students, has spoken at national and international conferences and frequently contributes to industry publications. She was a member of the 2016 ONA-Poynter Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media class and is part of the DigitalWomenLeaders.com initiative to provide free coaching for women in journalism.

