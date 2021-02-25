Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group Adds Two Senior Vice Presidents To Leadership Team

In her new role as senior vice president, global growth and development, Decker will have responsibility for developing, prioritizing and driving strategic initiatives critical to GPG's performance and growth, including leading corporate development strategy and exploring innovative opportunities to support the business's continued success.

Prior to joining GPG, Decker spent 20 years at Tupperware Brands Corporation, where she held roles of progressive responsibility touching many aspects of strategy including growth strategy, transformation, process improvement, sales force effectiveness, product development, alliances and consumer insights. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of strategy and business development, leading a team that was responsible for the company's global growth strategy, business analysis, alliances and partnerships, and identifying initiatives to support Tupperware's long-term sales and profit objectives.

Prior to her strategy roles, Decker was Tupperware's vice president of investor relations where she worked to promote the company within the global financial and investment community. In addition, she held previous positions in finance and audit. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Masters in Accounting from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, as well as being a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Franklin comes to GPG to serve as senior vice president, global human resources and internal communications, where he will have responsibility for all aspects of human resources, including HR strategy and organizational design, culture initiatives, employee communications, leadership development and day-to-day HR operations.

Before taking on his new role at GPG, Franklin worked as global HR director, aerospace-fuel & motion controls at the Eaton Corporation, where he led a team of 35 in supporting product development, engineering, sales, and customer service groups as well as provided leadership capacity on enterprise-wide Eaton HR transformation projects.

Prior to Eaton, Franklin held positions of progressive responsibility over 13 years with PPG Industries, including serving as global human resources director for industrial coatings and packaging coatings, where he led a global team of HR professionals in 25 countries, supporting more than 5,000 employees over 30 manufacturing and distribution centers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Labor Relations from Cornell University.

"We're thrilled to have Nicole and Coty join the organization as the newest members of our executive team," said Cheri Phyfer, president, GPG. "They are a great addition to our culture and both bring a vast wealth of experience to our organization that will help ensure GPG's continued strong performance and growth."

About Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group

Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group (GPG) is currently anchored by Moen®, the #1 faucet brand in North America, and also includes several brands under the House of Rohl™ including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert™. Together the brands serve a range of consumer segments offering the highest luxury with distinctive style, innovation and quality. The GPG provides the foundation to support a multi-brand business focused on accelerating growth.

SOURCE Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group