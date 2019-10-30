Fortune Cookie Provides Fun Way for Parents and Children to Market Their Company While Investing in Their Futures

LAGRANGE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Cookie (www.fortunecookiekids.com) is a monthly subscription box that helps business owners pay their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and deposit that earned income into a Roth IRA account, which can help save for retirement, purchase a first home, or pay for educational expenses. Each Fortune Cookie box contains a chef-created cookie recipe, baking goodies, packaging materials, a lesson plan, a ledger, and receipts to document payment. Children bake and package cookies as a marketing product and distribute them throughout the community to market their relative's business.

Fortune Cookie Founders- Greg and Marion Wiggins with twins George and Anne Marie

Fortune Cookie came about when Marion and Greg Wiggins were looking over their budget and trying to figure how to best save for their kids' futures. They knew they could pay their kids to work for Greg's business, but needed a job that four-year-old twins could reasonably do to receive pay. At the same time, the family was brainstorming how to get more involved in their small town and decided they'd deliver cookies to various city and county offices, nursing homes, libraries, nonprofits, and businesses. Marion and Greg put the two ideas together and came up with the idea for turning cookies into a marketing product.

The family is like many others in their generation - budgeting for daily living, paying student loans, and trying to save for both retirement and kids' futures. They imagined other small business owners would appreciate a marketing product that would allow them to both grow awareness of their company and build savings for their children. And if they could get a box delivered right to their door, full of supplies they'd need? Even better. Plus, a monthly box helps parents remember to pay their child monthly, and over time that power of compounding interest grows the child's savings.

Fortune Cookie boxes can be ordered at fortunecookiekids.com. Orders must be received by the 15th of the month to receive the following month's box, which is sent in the middle of that month.

