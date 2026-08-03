Fortune Launches "Fortune Daily" Show

Daily premium daily video offering, powered by Fortune's award-winning newsroom

Hosted by Ellie Austin, editorial director of the Fortune Most Powerful Women franchise

The latest expansion of Fortune's video journalism will be available on "Fortune Daily" channel on YouTube, Fortune.com, Spotify, Apple Music, with show clips across LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and X

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today announced the launch of "Fortune Daily," its first-ever premium daily video show—marking a major step in the evolution of its video journalism and a new companion to its print, digital, and live event platforms.

Fortune Daily

Broadcasting from Fortune's newsroom in New York's Financial District, each episode of "Fortune Daily" taps the reporting of its award-winning journalists to connect the day's headlines to the broader forces shaping markets, technology, culture, leadership, and politics. The flagship show features a fast-paced, social-first video format designed for today's business audience, delivering the insight global decision-makers need to navigate a rapidly changing world.

The launch of "Fortune Daily" extends Fortune's push to scale its award-winning journalism through video and multimedia, deepening its investment in reaching a global audience of business leaders. Over the past two years, Fortune Video has tripled its staff, launched a dedicated YouTube channel, and expanded its slate with new vodcasts featuring Fortune journalists—including "Fortune 500: Titans and Disruptors of Industry," hosted by Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell.

Anchored by Ellie Austin, editorial director of Fortune's Most Powerful Women franchise, "Fortune Daily" is a live-to-tape, newsroom-driven show built to become a daily habit for business leaders, Fortune 500 executives, investors, and thought leaders. "Fortune Daily" will give viewers timely access to leading business executives and the ideas shaping global business. Viewers can expect exclusive interviews with newsmakers and senior leaders from the global business world. Austin writes, "The show will be informative, fast paced, and packed full of big personalities."

This week, "Fortune Daily" will feature excerpts from Alyson Shontell's Titans vodcast with Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman. As part of a recurring "Cover Story" feature where writers unpack the back story of Fortune's iconic covers, Fortune's Kristin Stoller will dig into her exclusive in-depth interview and profile of Amazon Executive Chair Jeff Bezos in Fortune's latest issue. And Ruth Umoh, Fortune's Leadership Editor, will detail how C-suite roles are fast evolving to meet modern business demands.

Other recurring "Daily" segments will include: The Bull / Bear Case, Anatomy of a Deal, The Business of Luxury, and the Business of Sports. There will be regular appearances from Fortune editors and writers, including Shontell, Term Sheet Editor Allie Garfinkle, and Senior Writer Phil Whaba, and other newsroom talent, providing analysis and perspective on the news of the day. "Fortune Daily" will also broadcast reports on site from major Fortune conferences, such as Fortune 500 Innovation Forum in Detroit Nov. 16-17, the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"Fortune Daily" breaks the traditional barrier between audience and newsroom and is built to transform Fortune's trusted reporting into actionable, conversational and entertaining insights for an emerging class of business leaders," said Fortune's Shontell. "Our viewers come from startups, as well as legacy industries undergoing profound transformation. We recognize conventional frameworks no longer fit business or news consumption. So, we are taking a fresh approach with each episode, drawing on Fortune talent as well as their deeply sourced fields."

"Fortune Daily" will be distributed across multiple streaming and online platforms, including Fortune.com, the "Fortune Daily" channel on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. Clips of "Fortune Daily" segments will be distributed on social platforms LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and X, amplifying the show's reach to business audiences wherever they consume news.

"Fortune Daily" represents a natural evolution of our journalism," said Lydia Randall, Vice President of Video at Fortune. "We're building a daily destination that brings our reporting to life. We're connecting audiences directly with the journalists behind the stories; expanding how we deliver Fortune's brand of trusted, essential business news, and meeting our audience where they are."

Robert (Bob) Bikel was recently named Showrunner of "Fortune Daily" and brings more than 15 years of experience building high-growth audiences and leading cross-platform editorial teams. He held senior roles at Inc. and Fast Company and served as editorial leader at NBC News' digital documentary unit, NBC Left Field, where his team earned Peabody, DuPont, and Emmy awards. "Fortune Daily" senior producer Naima Pearce is a television writer and Peabody Award-winning producer whose work has appeared on HBO, Netflix, Showtime, Comedy Central, NBC News, and Paramount+.

Based in New York, "Fortune Daily" anchor Ellie Austin, will host the show while continuing to lead the Most Powerful Women franchise across editorial and live events. A seasoned journalist and live interviewer, London-born Austin has led conversations with figures including UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Lizzo, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Priscilla Chan. She previously served as an editor of live journalism at The Wall Street Journal and a writer at The Sunday Times Magazine.

"Fortune Daily" is the business show for people who don't have time for fluff," said "Fortune Daily" host Austin. "This show is smart, energetic, and meant to be a little addictive by design. We're bringing sharp reporting, big personalities, and behind-the-bylines access to the stories everyone will be talking about before the market closes."

About Fortune:

Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world's new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts:

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Fortune

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Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation