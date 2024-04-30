Fortune Launches New Advice Column with Founder, Investor, Entrepreneur Andy Dunn

"Ask Andy" features tips for launching a new business venture while maintaining a healthy mind

Bonobos and Pie co-founder, best-selling author of "Burn Rate," and mental health advocate shares personal insights on mental health struggles as a business founder

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today the launch of Ask Andy, a recurring advice column for entrepreneurs, founders and startup executives, written by Andy Dunn, co-founder of e-commerce pioneer Bonobos and an investor in and advisor to other startups. Dunn's column features invaluable advice and insights on how to scale startups and handle the stress that comes with launching and leading a business.

Ask Andy answers readers' questions about founding a business, building the right team, raising capital, maintaining mental health, and more. Ask Andy is the first advice column from Fortune that takes a personalized look at how to balance a startup while maintaining a strong body and mind.

Dunn, business investor, mental health advocate and current CEO of IRL social network creator Pie, is the author of Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind, a memoir on mental illness and entrepreneurship. The 2022 best-seller candidly explored his struggle with building a business from scratch while wrestling with undiagnosed bipolar disorder. He recently wrote for Fortune on knowing when to quit your startup and admit failure. Ask Andy can be found bi-weekly on Fortune.com.

"It's been exciting to field questions from all the great founders and builders out there," says Dunn. "They're raising great points about company culture, balancing work and family, and dealing with the challenges of creating a company. Startup life can be the greatest thing AND one of the hardest things: I've been there, and I am loving the discussion and am learning as much from their questions as they may be from my 'answers'."

"Andy has built a wealth of experience as a startup and VC, all while being keenly aware of the mental and physical toll entrepreneurs pay on their journeys," says Fortune editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell. "We are thrilled Fortune readers can tap into his wisdom, candor, and humor."

(Have a question for Ask Andy? Send it to him here.)

Dunn will also be a co-chair of Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2024 Summit, July 15-17 in Park City, Utah, where he'll guide industry-leading conversations and bring Ask Andy live to the conference stage.

