FORTUNE Launches The Modern Board in New Partnership with Diligent

The Modern Board will help board members and C-suite executives as they navigate a new era of stakeholder capitalism Tweet this

Launching The Modern Board is the next step in FORTUNE and Diligent's journey to being effective allies in helping leaders transform their businesses while equipping them to manage new complexities, increased scrutiny and unforeseen disruptions.

"We live at a moment when corporate boardrooms are being challenged as never before, with rising demands from employees, governments, and society that go far beyond the traditional confines of their businesses," says FORTUNE CEO Alan Murray. "We are proud to partner with Diligent to give board members the tools they need to meet the moment and cultivate a board with a long-term vision that will serve stakeholders well."

In his CEO Daily newsletter, Murray explains further: "The reasons for this should be obvious. The three mega trends affecting all businesses—the explosion in business technology, the rising attention to stakeholder demands, and the rethinking of work and office—are heaping huge new burdens and responsibilities on corporate board members. The goal of The Modern Board is to help directors navigate those new demands, with an eye, as always, on making business better."

"Today's boardroom is experiencing a seismic shift where leaders are expected to simultaneously manage social, environmental and business issues that are imperative to their stakeholders," said Diligent CEO Brian Stafford. "This new partnership with FORTUNE will be an invaluable resource for our world's top business leaders as they navigate a new spectrum of risk and are seeking greater visibility into more aspects of their business than ever before."

Learn more at https://fortune.com/topic/the-modern-board.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of audit, risk, information security, ethics, and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights, and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations.

