Fortune Magazine Names Hyland's Naturals to 2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

News provided by

Hyland’s Naturals

11 Oct, 2023, 15:51 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune magazine has selected Hyland's Naturals for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ List. This is Hyland's Naturals first time being named to this prestigious list, ranking number 39. Earning a spot on this list means that Hyland's Naturals is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Hyland's Naturals Award Recognition Celebration
2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production
Hyland's Naturals CEO, Will Righeimer
"We are so grateful to our amazing team of dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list for the first time in our company's long history," said CEO Will Righeimer. "Our teams make Hyland's Naturals a great company and we celebrate and thank them for helping make this honor possible!"

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. The award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 74,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in manufacturing is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

About Hyland's Naturals

Hyland's Naturals is a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help families live healthier and happier lives. With a trusted brand, rich history, and highly engaged associates, Hyland's Naturals proudly leads several consumer categories across children's and adult's health with over 80% of its sales from product lines that hold #1 or #2 market share in their categories. Hyland's Naturals' state-of-the-art, FDA-regulated and cGMP compliant facility produces millions of the world's best-loved products each month that can be found at every major retailer in the United States. At the core of Hyland's Naturals business is its corporate values of Quality, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Accountability which are brought to life every day through the company's dedicated employees. Hyland's Naturals is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Follow Hyland's Naturals on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram or visit hylands.com to learn more.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 74,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. 

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune
The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

From Fortune. ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, {your company name.} 

SOURCE Hyland’s Naturals

