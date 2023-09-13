Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Add SupplyHouse.com to 2023 Best Workplaces in Retail List

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected SupplyHouse.com for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ List. The Melville-based company ranked #9 on the list. A national leader in distributing plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, SupplyHouse.com places a strong emphasis on maintaining a corporate culture that fosters collaboration, growth, and employee well-being.

The Best Workplaces in Retail award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 133,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the retail industry. Earning a spot means that SupplyHouse.com is one of the best retail companies to work for in the country.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have been selected," said SupplyHouse.com Human Resource Manager, Julie Collins. "The people who work at SupplyHouse.com know this is a special place with a unique and positive culture, and to have our culture recognized at a national level is both incredibly humbling and gratifying." 

Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

"We're always aiming to grow and improve," Collins continued, "but right now we're excited to take a moment to celebrate this incredible honor."

SupplyHouse.com recently hired their 1000th employee and has made retention and overall team satisfaction a top priority through remote working options, professional development opportunities, and on-site team events. If you'd like to join their team, visit their careers page at www.supplyhouse.com/careers.

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. Relying on their core values of generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork (or GRIT) SupplyHouse.com aims to foster a dynamic and tightly knit culture where new ideas are listened to and appreciated.

