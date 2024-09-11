Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Best Version Media to 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Best Version Media for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List . This is the company's third consecutive time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Best Version Media is one of the nation's best companies to work for.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List is based on survey responses from over 9,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™companies in the advertising and marketing industry.

"Our people are the heart of what makes us the best at what we do. Their dedication and commitment drive our success and create a strong sense of community within our organization and the areas we serve," said Katie Wold, SVP of Brand Delivery. "It's truly the people here who set us apart. Their collective effort is what makes our company thrive. We work hard to find the best people, which builds the best team, leading to a wonderful workplace."

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's most extensive ongoing workforce study.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing," saysMichael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work."These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

Numerous other organizations have recognized Best Version Media's award-winning culture through the years, including the Stevie Awards for Great Employers , Top Workplaces USA, and The National Association of Business Resources.

About Best Version Media

Best Version Media strengthens communities and connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital advertising solutions. Learn more about BVM by visiting www.bestversionmedia.com .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Companies must have 10 or more employees to be eligible for the list.

