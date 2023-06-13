Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Entelligence to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have honored Entelligence as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. This is Entelligence's 1st time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at #40. To be selected, Entelligence surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in Texas.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"We are incredibly honored to earn this recognition," said founder and CEO Steve Satterwhite. "Our people are committed to living the Entelligence values and working together to accomplish big goals and dreams. I am inspired and grateful for their courage to lead and their passion to achieve what feels impossible. Today, and every day, we thank our team for celebrating the greatness in others and elevating the lives of the people we serve."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty."

In 2021 and 2022, Entelligence earned the Great Place to Work™ Certification, a testimony to their purpose of elevating the lives, careers, families and communities they serve.

Since 1997, the world's leading IT companies have trusted Entelligence to sell, manage, and deliver their most ambitious technology projects under their brand. We are The Partner Without the Problems. Our Same Day Guarantee solves the IT talent gap at lightning-fast speed with experienced and certified consultants. Entelligence is honored to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Our purpose is to elevate the lives, careers, families, and communities we serve. www.entelligence.com

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

