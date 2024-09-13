Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Integrity Locums to 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care List, Ranking No. 37

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have named Integrity Locums to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. This is Integrity Locums' inaugural recognition, coming in at 37th place in the small/medium company category. Earning a spot on this prestigious list means Integrity Locums is one of the best health care companies to work for in the country.

Integrity Locums named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. Post this Jeff Files, CEO, and Allison Beer, Chief People Officer, with Integrity Locums employees celebrating their 5-year anniversary at the company in Granby, CO in July 2024. Each year, Integrity Locums celebrates all employees who reach the 5-year milestone with a celebratory trip.

"We are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have earned us a spot on this list," said Jeff Files, CEO. "Our people make working at Integrity Locums a truly special experience every day and help us make a difference in people's lives. We celebrate and thank them for all they did to earn this recognition for our company."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is extremely competitive and based on analysis of survey responses from more than 185,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry.

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture and determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations. Their lists are created through America's largest annual workforce study and are based on more than 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees in 2024 alone.

Survey responses generate a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience at companies that participate. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

"Everyone at Integrity Locums plays a role in making us a Great Place to Work," stated Chief People Officer, Allison Beer. "Creating a supportive and healthy workplace is something we take very seriously, and we are thrilled to receive this honor for our entire team and the hard work they put in every day."

About Integrity Locums

Integrity Locums is an award-winning, full-service locum tenens staffing firm committed to matching high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers with healthcare facilities facing coverage challenges. In partnership with physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare facilities across the country, Integrity is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they deserve when they need it most. Visit ihcl.com for more information and connect with Integrity on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 185,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts

Leah Martinez

Senior Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

(505) 927-3628

Aaron Williams

Communication and Engagement Specialist

[email protected]

(612) 384-5236

SOURCE Integrity Locums