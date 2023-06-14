Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Intellimize to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Intellimize as one of this year's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Intellimize's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 37. Earning a spot means that Intellimize has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces for companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay region.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List , Great Place To Work collected nearly 100,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"At Intellimize, we put our people at the center of what we do because we believe our employees are our greatest asset," said Lindsay Putzer, VP of People and Culture. "We're honored to be recognized as a place where employees feel they truly belong and are welcomed to bring their best selves to work every day."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Amid ongoing uncertainty and challenging market pressures, these companies stuck by their principles and delivered exemplary experiences for all employees. The reward? Those workers are giving their full effort — driving productivity, innovation, and a great experience for their customers."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Employee experience is critical to company performance, and these companies are setting that standard."

In 2022, Intellimize earned a Great Place to Work certification and was also named as one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work. In addition, they were also named as one of BuiltIn's Bay Area Best Small Businesses list and ranked No.1624 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual list of fastest growing companies.

About Intellimize

Intellimize is a codeless SaaS platform that uses AI to optimize for 1:1 personalized website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Mercari, Okta, Dermalogica, Drift, Sumo Logic, and more trust Intellimize to inspire, test and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Read the full methodology .

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond.

