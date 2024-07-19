Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name Invisors to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list

ATLANTA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Invisors as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Invisors' 2nd time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 91. Earning a spot means that Invisors has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 510,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

"We are thrilled that our Millennial Invisors have helped us earn a spot on this list once again. At Invisors, we aim to create an inclusive, enjoyable and collaborative environment for every member of our team. This recognition reaffirms our efforts," shares Travis Brody, Partner at Invisors. "It also speaks volumes about the exceptional team we have assembled, as they are the driving force behind the culture that makes Invisors a great place to work."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work, and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs."

"Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists," says Matt Heimer, executive editor for features at Fortune. "The expectations of this age cohort are setting a high bar for employers. Millennials place an unusually high priority on purpose-driven work and an equitable workplace. These companies are in step with these expectations, and they're setting themselves up for continued success by committing to workplaces and environments that attract this pivotal generation of business talent."

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Invisors is a consulting firm specializing in Workday implementations and support services. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have established Invisors as a trusted advisor in the industry.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune



Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

