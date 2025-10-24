Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name Invisors to 2025 Best Workplaces for Women list, ranking no. 45

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the U.S. by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine, marking the first time Invisors has appeared on this prestigious list. This recognition underscores Invisors' commitment to creating a supportive and equitable environment for its female employees.

"This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where all thrive." Post this Invisors teammates attending a local event in Miami

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine, marking Invisors' first time on this prestigious list. It is a testament to our dedication to ensuring positive outcomes for women across all roles, races and sexual orientations," shares Aggie Nolan, Partner at Invisors. "At Invisors, we believe that fostering a diverse and equitable workplace is not only the right thing to do but also essential for driving innovation and success. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where all women can thrive and achieve their full potential."

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, measured the experiences of women at various companies, comparing the results to their peers within each organization. The recognition highlights companies that excel in creating positive work environments for women across all levels, from entry-level positions to leadership roles.

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Survey responses provide a comprehensive view of the workplace experience. Selection for this honor is based on a company's ability to provide positive outcomes for women, regardless of their specific circumstances. This award highlights our dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies show that when women thrive in the workplace, everybody else does too. That's what it means to be a For All company, where the expectation is that every employee can have a great experience and reach their full potential."

Invisors' recognition as a Best Workplace for Women is particularly noteworthy because of the rigorous evaluation process. Great Place to Work's methodology ensures that companies with a genuine commitment to gender equity and employee well-being are recognized. This award not only enhances Invisors' reputation but also positions the company as an employer of choice for talented women seeking a supportive and inclusive work environment.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 605,000 women employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

