Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name Public Interest Registry to 2023 Best Small Workplaces List

RESTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Public Interest Registry (PIR) for the 2023 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List . This is PIR's first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Public Interest Registry is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"It's a great honor to be named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Small Workplaces," says President and CEO Jon Nevett. "Everyday the PIR team goes above and beyond to provide a stable online platform for mission-driven organizations and individuals around the world to do incredible work. We celebrate them for their unwavering commitment to PIR's culture of excellence."

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. To determine the Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 32,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Any organization can be great, no matter the size of their payroll or the size of their bottom line," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These remarkable companies know that the high-trust culture they've built can compete with companies of any size."

Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, "Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Small Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn't take a big headcount to make a big impact."

In 2022, Public Interest Registry was certified by Great Place to Work . They have also been named one of Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work in previous years.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.8 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.pir.org for more information.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Read the full methodology .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

