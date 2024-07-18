Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a provider of critical national security technology solutions, has been named one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 510,000 responses from millennials at eligible companies. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition and shine a light on the amazing people who make RII an exceptional place to work," said Jack Harrington, CEO of RII. "With our team currently composed of about 40% millennials, we are fortunate to benefit from their dynamic ideas and dedication, which help drive mission success for our customers. This recognition is a symbol of our commitment to creating a positive workplace for the next generation of leaders in the national security industry to grow and bring their innovative ideas to life."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work, and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs."

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, San Antonio, TX, St. Petersburg, FL, and London, UK, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII is a leader in Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing more than 8.2 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 510,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

