Fortune Media and Great Place to Work Name Synchrony Health Services to Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services in 2023

Synchrony Health Services

14 Sep, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized Synchrony Health Services as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Synchrony's first being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at Fourth Place in At-Home Care. Earning a spot means that Synchrony Health Services is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. In that survey, 88% of Synchrony Health Services employees said Synchrony is a great place to work. This number is 9% higher than the average U.S. company.

Brad Estes, COO of Synchrony stated,"We are thrilled to announce that we placed Fourth in Fortune's Best Workplace in Aging Services which is a great accomplishment for our organization.  Our dedicated employees make working at Synchrony a truly special experience every day. We celebrate them and thank them for all they do to earn this special honor."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. 

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"We're so thrilled to be able to work with some of the best organizations in aging services," said Chris Magleby, Chief Strategy Officer at Home Care Pulse. "These companies have proven their commitment to their employees and have worked hard to create an inclusive culture. Congratulations to all this year's recipients."

Synchrony Health Services is a nationally recognized healthcare solutions partner best known for excellence in clinical outcomes through therapy, wellness, pharmacy and lab diagnostics services in the Senior Living care continuum with over 600 partners. Synchrony Health Services includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, SynchronyRx@HOME and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. Synchrony Health Services was created during 2021 to capture clinical excellence obtained through collaboration and coordination. www.synchronyhs.com

