Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name TeachTown to 2025 Best Workplaces for Women List, Ranking No. 38 in the Small/Medium Category

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected TeachTown as one of the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ . This is TeachTown's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 38 in the small/medium category. Earning a spot means that TeachTown is one of the best companies to work for in the country. To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of nearly 605,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible contributions of our female employees and a clear sign that our efforts to support and empower them are having a profound and meaningful impact," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. "As an organization led by a predominantly female executive and senior leadership team, we are humbled by this milestone and are more committed than ever to making sure every employee at TeachTown has the opportunity to build a rewarding career at a company that recognizes their value."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. Great Place To Work measured the experience of women at participating companies and compared those results to their peers within the organization. The best companies create great work experiences for all women, from the frontline to the C-Suite.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women," says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies show that when women thrive in the workplace, everybody else does too. That's what it means to be a For All company, where the expectation is that every employee can have a great experience and reach their full potential."

In 2025, TeachTown also made the 2025 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List.

About TeachTown

TeachTown , backed by L Squared Capital Partners, is focused on providing software and solutions for students with disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 605,000 women employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

