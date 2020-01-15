FORTUNE Media Launches Premium Products, Including a Redesigned Website, An Upgraded Magazine, an App, and a Registration Wall

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE Media has launched its new, premium offerings, including a faster, more navigable, redesigned website, an immersive video hub, multiple new newsletters, and an upgraded print magazine, to be joined later this week by the "FORTUNE: Global Business News" app for iOS and Android. In an effort to better serve their audiences, FORTUNE is investing significantly in its journalism and platforms. Of the redesign, FORTUNE CEO Alan Murray says, "FORTUNE will be 90 years old next month, and we are in the midst of a massive reinvention that we believe will propel us through the next 90 years."

Online, an on-demand video hub will serve as an immersive, curated destination for FORTUNE's exclusive videos, like the latest need-to-know executive insights from today's business leaders, FORTUNE's interview and analysis series, and a collection of the most compelling sessions from FORTUNE conferences. The "FORTUNE: Global Business News" app will feature expert curation, newsletter subscriptions in an easy-to-read stream, and every story from FORTUNE's print magazine and website.

As of today, some stories on FORTUNE.com will be behind a registration wall. Once readers register with the site, they will have access to content across fortune.com. In February 2020, FORTUNE plans to launch a tiered subscription model, beginning at approximately $1.00 per week. The three tiers are:

Digital Access , which includes all of FORTUNE's journalism online and through the "FORTUNE: Global Business News" app ( $49 /year, or $5 /month)

, which includes all of FORTUNE's journalism online and through the "FORTUNE: Global Business News" app ( /year, or /month) Access Plus+ , which includes all digital access, plus early access to FORTUNE list data, quarterly Investor Guides, and home delivery of the print magazine with annual subscription ( $99 /year, or $11 /month)

, which includes all digital access, plus early access to FORTUNE list data, quarterly Investor Guides, and home delivery of the print magazine with annual subscription ( /year, or /month) Premium, which, in addition to everything included in Access Plus+, will include the premium video hub, a monthly conference call, and a premium FORTUNE Analytics newsletter ( $199 annually, or $22 /month)

On the print side, each physical magazine will serve as a curation of FORTUNE's best journalism around a topic crucial to its readers, beginning with the February 2020 issue, "Artificial Intelligence," on newsstands January 20. The upgraded print magazine boasts a premium reader experience with more stories per issue, a revamped design aesthetic harkening back to FORTUNE's early days, a thicker cover, and higher-quality paper stock.

FORTUNE Editor-in-Chief Clifton Leaf says, "It has been an extraordinary privilege to create, hand in hand with my brilliant colleagues, a bold new design of this print magazine—one that captures in an even deeper sense FORTUNE's longstanding passion for art, photography, and style."

He continues, "Back in 1930, FORTUNE founder Henry Luce had wanted his pioneering magazine to 'reflect Industrial Life in ink and paper and word and picture as the finest skyscraper reflects it in stone and steel and architecture.' That mission still stands 90 years later—along with our enduring commitment to telling the global story of business in a clear, fair, indelible, and unforgettable way. The fact that we now get to pair this platform with a smart and blisteringly fast new website, elegant video portal, app, and more is a testament to the progress of the age. But FORTUNE's unparalleled storytelling will remain the core of all of it."

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

